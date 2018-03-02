Pirates notebook: Adam Frazier takes pass on chance at cycle

SARASOTA, Fla. — Adam Frazier heard the lobbying from his teammates to take one more at-bat, but he knows spring training is not the time to concentrate on statistics.

Frazier, who had been hitless, went 3 for 3 and finished a home run short of the cycle in a 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Ed Smith Stadium.

"Everybody in the dugout was saying, 'One more. One more,' " said Frazier, who had been 0 for 8 with four walks and no strikeouts this spring. "I'm good. It's still the first week of spring. To hit for the cycle would be cool, but you've got to be smart, too."

#Pirates second baseman @A_Fraz12 goes 3-for-3, including a three-run triple, today in a 10-8 loss to the Orioles during a spring training game in Sarasota. pic.twitter.com/5cglp3HvTt — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) March 2, 2018

Batting leadoff and playing second base, Frazier hit a single in his first at-bat, a bases-loaded triple in the second inning and a double to right field in the fourth but drew a walk in the fifth.

"We had talked even before the inning about coming out based on the time he was out there," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Spring training cycle, I don't think it's that big of a deal. ... Actually, we gave him the opportunity if he wanted another at bat to take it. He was good."

Frazier laughed when it was suggested he would have been swinging from his heels in trying to hit a homer.

"Exactly," Frazier said. "I probably wouldn't have stayed within myself. I'll take the 3-for-3 and go on until tomorrow."

'Encouraging outing'

Tyler Glasnow had another solid pitching performance, striking out six with no walks while giving up four hits and two runs in three innings.

It came against a lineup of mostly Orioles starters and with Glasnow relying heavily on his fastball while mixing in a changeup and curveball.

"Yeah, it's also kind of the other way around, when you throw a bad changeup and they hit a home run," Glasnow said of Colby Rasmus' leadoff shot in the second inning. "It's reassuring on both sides. There's stuff I need to work on, definitely. And it's good that early it feels good with the curveball."

Hurdle called it an "encouraging outing," noting Glasnow recovered from an extended first inning to finish three. The right-hander threw 52 pitches, 36 for strikes, and used his curveball for three strikeouts in the third inning.

"His overall pace and rhythm was better," Hurdle said. "The fact that he didn't walk anybody, struck out six, repeated his delivery. A couple mistakes with changeup and a curveball up, but outside of that I though he pitched a pretty good game. And he kept himself in the game after an extended first inning with his pitch count to be able to go ahead and finish with three innings."

Hot hand

Kevin Kramer had a double and drew a walk, raising his spring batting average to .571 (4 for 7) with an eye-popping 2.271 OPS.

The infielder, who played shorstop against the Orioles, has drawn three walks and hit two doubles, a triple, a home run in five games.

