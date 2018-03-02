Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Adam Frazier takes pass on chance at cycle

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, March 2, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier connects on a three-run triple against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier connects on a three-run triple against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier slides into third base with a three-run triple against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier slides into third base with a three-run triple against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the dugout after Glasnow pitched against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the dugout after Glasnow pitched against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the mound next to catcher Jacob Stallings during a game against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the mound next to catcher Jacob Stallings during a game against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the dugout after Glasnow pitched against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the dugout after Glasnow pitched against the Orioles Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

Updated 16 hours ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — Adam Frazier heard the lobbying from his teammates to take one more at-bat, but he knows spring training is not the time to concentrate on statistics.

Frazier, who had been hitless, went 3 for 3 and finished a home run short of the cycle in a 10-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Ed Smith Stadium.

"Everybody in the dugout was saying, 'One more. One more,' " said Frazier, who had been 0 for 8 with four walks and no strikeouts this spring. "I'm good. It's still the first week of spring. To hit for the cycle would be cool, but you've got to be smart, too."

Batting leadoff and playing second base, Frazier hit a single in his first at-bat, a bases-loaded triple in the second inning and a double to right field in the fourth but drew a walk in the fifth.

"We had talked even before the inning about coming out based on the time he was out there," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Spring training cycle, I don't think it's that big of a deal. ... Actually, we gave him the opportunity if he wanted another at bat to take it. He was good."

Frazier laughed when it was suggested he would have been swinging from his heels in trying to hit a homer.

"Exactly," Frazier said. "I probably wouldn't have stayed within myself. I'll take the 3-for-3 and go on until tomorrow."

'Encouraging outing'

Tyler Glasnow had another solid pitching performance, striking out six with no walks while giving up four hits and two runs in three innings.

It came against a lineup of mostly Orioles starters and with Glasnow relying heavily on his fastball while mixing in a changeup and curveball.

"Yeah, it's also kind of the other way around, when you throw a bad changeup and they hit a home run," Glasnow said of Colby Rasmus' leadoff shot in the second inning. "It's reassuring on both sides. There's stuff I need to work on, definitely. And it's good that early it feels good with the curveball."

Hurdle called it an "encouraging outing," noting Glasnow recovered from an extended first inning to finish three. The right-hander threw 52 pitches, 36 for strikes, and used his curveball for three strikeouts in the third inning.

"His overall pace and rhythm was better," Hurdle said. "The fact that he didn't walk anybody, struck out six, repeated his delivery. A couple mistakes with changeup and a curveball up, but outside of that I though he pitched a pretty good game. And he kept himself in the game after an extended first inning with his pitch count to be able to go ahead and finish with three innings."

Hot hand

Kevin Kramer had a double and drew a walk, raising his spring batting average to .571 (4 for 7) with an eye-popping 2.271 OPS.

The infielder, who played shorstop against the Orioles, has drawn three walks and hit two doubles, a triple, a home run in five games.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me