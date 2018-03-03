New LF Corey Dickerson ready for debut with Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. – Corey Dickerson is ready to make his Pirates debut today, and the newest addition to the team will start in left field and bat second against the Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park.

Dickerson, a 2017 All-Star who hit 27 home runs last season, was acquired in a trade on Feb. 22 with the Tampa Bay Rays last week in exchange for reliever Daniel Hudson, minor-league middle infielder Tristan Gray and $1 million.

“I just look forward to playing a game, honestly,” Dickerson said. “I'm blessed to play this game but to play for Pittsburgh is awesome. I look forward to playing in front of the fans and trying to do the best I can but also put my focus on the field and try to help the team win and work on what I'm trying to work on during the game.”

Dickerson reported to the Pirates on Monday and has been working to make up for missed time, as he left Tampa's camp after being designated for assignment and spent time with his family for the birth of his son.

“I've been doing full-squad and taking live BP, but Clint and everybody is on the road or we haven't hit on the field so we haven't really had the whole team together like we did today,” Dickerson said. “There was a little more enthusiasm than other days, with guys talking and chirping and having fun with each other. It will be nice to play a game with these guys.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.