Kevin Gorman: Title talk a trade Pirates will welcome

BRADENTON, Fla. — Joe Musgrove finally threw off a mound Friday, albeit two innings against minor leaguers at Pirate City and not three against the Phillies at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

That one of the centerpieces of the Gerrit Cole trade with the Houston Astros will visit the White House to celebrate their World Series championship before he pitches in a game at LECOM Park might seem a bit backwards.

The Pirates aren't panicking but rather promoting it.

“Love the fact that he's going,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, who joked he's had to stand in line like everyone else.

“He asked if it was OK and I was like, ‘Come on. Yeah, it's OK. It's better than OK. You've earned it.' That's the fact: You've earned that opportunity.”

Musgrove is hardly alone as a Pirates player who has won a World Series, as reliever George Kontos pitched on a pair of title teams with the San Francisco Giants and third baseman David Freese won NLCS and World Series MVP honors with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

The Pirates are bringing Musgrove along slowly this spring after experiencing some right shoulder discomfort, partly because he pitched into last October and partly because they are hoping he can pitch them into this October.

“I think it's a trade-off that every player is willing to make,” said Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist, who pitched in the 2013 World Series with the Cardinals.

The Pirates remain steadfast that this isn't a rebuilding year. They are counting on the addition of another player with postseason experience for such talk to become contagious.

“We've been talking a lot. It's cool to see the interest and the desire these guys have to make it to that spot,” Musgrove said.

“I was fortunate enough in my first season to be around the right group of guys to do that. This team is special. We've got a lot of guys here that I see a lot of similarities to what the Astros had — a lot of young talent — and I see us a short time away from being in a contending spot.”

Now, I know what you're thinking: Musgrove went 4-8 with a 6.12 ERA as the No. 4 starter on the 101-win Astros before getting bumped into the bullpen for the postseason, and he's talking about winning a World Series with a Pirates team that just traded its top two players.

He can't be serious, right?

Musgrove reminds you that he's seen worse, after being traded from Toronto to Houston in July 2012. The Astros were coming off a 100-loss season and on their way to a 107-loss season to be followed by a 105-loss season. The Astros won 93 in 2015.

“When I got traded over to them they were the worst team in baseball,” Musgrove said. “You see the progression of having a young core of guys that are really talented and giving them time to develop and learn and then putting the right guys around them when the time's right.

“They brought guys like (Justin) Verlander, (Brian) McCann and (Carlos) Beltran, brought those guys and pulling everyone together in the right direction. I see a lot of similarities to this team and I think we're going to surprise a lot of people with the talent that we have.”

Again, is he serious?

The Pirates keep talking about winning a World Series, from the owner to the front office to the manager, in hopes such talk will trickle down to their talent.

“I love it because that's when it starts,” Musgrove said. “Being with Houston last year, the thing that was harped on was right out of the gate, the mindset's got to be there and the desire to win has got to be there every day, and it starts at spring training.”

It's necessary not just to have the desire to win, Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams said, but to despise losing. That's the test for these Pirates, whether they focus on fixing their 78 and 75 wins over the past two seasons or their 84 and 87 losses.

“He's right about how you have to talk about it. Once it's out there in the universe, it can happen,” Williams said of winning a World Series. “We talked about the experience, what they did and how they helped each other out on the staff, how guys came together to win. They had a great team. I believe we have a great team, as well.

“We have a great engine to our team, with the starting rotation and guys who love to compete and who hate losing. You look around our infield and outfield and you see guys who hate to lose, as well. I think that recipe of hating to lose is really going to help us flourish.”

Maybe Williams is talking about an alternate universe, one where the Pirates decide to spend to contend. What would really help the Pirates flourish is if Musgrove is ready to join the rotation early, if he doesn't just hate to lose but can win more games than he loses.

But it's refreshing to hear a team talking about winning a World Series instead of dwelling on the downsides, even if it appears unrealistic.

That would be a trade welcomed with open arms.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.