Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 8, Tigers 3

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Thursday's result

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 3

Glove work: Second baseman Josh Harrison made a diving stop of a ground ball, got off his knees, looked the runner back to second base, turned and threw out the batter at first.

Power surge: Starling Marte (solo) and David Freese (two-run shot) hit two-out homers sandwiched around a Colin Moran single in the first inning. It was Marte's second home run in as many days. In his attempt to get more balls in the air, Freese also hit a sacrifice fly and knocked in three runs.

Defensive deficiencies: Starting pitcher Nick Kingham allowed five hits, two walks and three runs in three innings, but the Pirates made four errors behind him. Only one of the runs was earned.

he said it ...

“We were able to play above the errors with the bats.”

Clint Hurdle, Pirates manager, on his team's 11-hit, three-homer, four-error effort against the Tigers.

Friday's game

at Phillies

1:05 p.m.

Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla.

Phillies starter: RHP Jerad Eickhoff

Pirates starter: LHP Steven Brault

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte celebrates his home run during the first inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 8, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson singles against the Tigers Thursday, March 8, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte hits a home run during the first inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 8, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli looks for a safe call after colliding with the Tigers' Jeimer Cadelario at third base Thursday, March 8, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. Cervelli was out on the play.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman David Freese high-fives Colin Moran after hitting a two-run homer during the first inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 8, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli signs a jersey for Tina Denardo of Ford City after playing in a game against the Tigers Thursday, March 8, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
