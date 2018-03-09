Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Phillies 4

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, March 9, 2018, 8:13 p.m.
Phillies fan and pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan shows off for the crowd during a game against the Pirates Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Phillies fan and pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan shows off for the crowd during a game against the Pirates Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier doubles to lead off the game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier doubles to lead off the game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates left fielder Jordan Luplow hits a solo home run during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Jordan Luplow hits a solo home run during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco prepares his bat on-deck during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco prepares his bat on-deck during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz is greeted at the dugout by manager Clint Hurdle after homering against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz is greeted at the dugout by manager Clint Hurdle after homering against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault scores during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault scores during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and right fielder Gregory Polanco walk to the dugout before a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and right fielder Gregory Polanco walk to the dugout before a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco smiles in the dugout during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco smiles in the dugout during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault singles during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault singles during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco doubles during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco doubles during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Updated 7 hours ago

Friday's result

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 4

Taters twice: Elias Diaz and Jordan Luplow homered, the second of the spring for both.

Brault delivers: Winning pitcher Steven Brault threw a pre-determined total of 48 pitches in 22⁄3 innings, 32 of them for strikes with no walks. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned).

Transactions: The Pirates made three roster moves Friday, sending RHP Dario Agrazal to Altoona, RHP Luis Escobar to Bradenton and C Jin-De Jhang to minor league camp.

He said it ...

"Once it was lefty pitching, throwing 90 (mph), well, it looks like I'm going to be a pitcher."

— Steven Brault, on his love for hitting in college and why he gave it up to become a full-time pitcher. He singled and scored against the Phillies.

Saturday's games

vs. Braves

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park,

Bradenton, Fla.

Braves starter: RHP Mike Foltynewicz

Pirates starter: RHP Trevor Williams

at Orioles

1:05 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium

Sarasota, Fla.

Orioles starter: RHP Gabriel Ynoa

Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl

