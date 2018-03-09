Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Phillies 4
Friday's result
PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 4
Taters twice: Elias Diaz and Jordan Luplow homered, the second of the spring for both.
Brault delivers: Winning pitcher Steven Brault threw a pre-determined total of 48 pitches in 22⁄3 innings, 32 of them for strikes with no walks. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned).
Transactions: The Pirates made three roster moves Friday, sending RHP Dario Agrazal to Altoona, RHP Luis Escobar to Bradenton and C Jin-De Jhang to minor league camp.
He said it ...
"Once it was lefty pitching, throwing 90 (mph), well, it looks like I'm going to be a pitcher."
— Steven Brault, on his love for hitting in college and why he gave it up to become a full-time pitcher. He singled and scored against the Phillies.
Saturday's games
vs. Braves
1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park,
Bradenton, Fla.
Braves starter: RHP Mike Foltynewicz
Pirates starter: RHP Trevor Williams
at Orioles
1:05 p.m.
Ed Smith Stadium
Sarasota, Fla.
Orioles starter: RHP Gabriel Ynoa
Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl