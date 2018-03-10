Spring training breakdown: Braves 15, Pirates 1; Orioles 13, Pirates 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday's results

BRAVES 15, PIRATES 1

Fourth-inning failure: Trevor Williams pitched three nearly spotless innings — no hits, no walks — but he allowed three runs in the fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. walked and scored on Johan Camargo's double. Dustin Peterson hit a two-out homer to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Keeping it going: Jordy Mercer's first home run of the spring gave the Pirates a homer in eight consecutive games.

Little bit of everything: Jordan Milbrath gave up a single, two walks and five runs (four earned), committed a throwing error and hit a batter in the ninth inning.

ORIOLES 13, PIRATES 5

Hot bat: Starling Marte was 2 for 3 with a triple, and he has reached base safely in all seven of his games. He is 10 for 18.

Back in business: Austin Meadows, recovering from an injury-plagued 2017, had a single and an RBI and is 7 for 17.

He said it ...

“There is an edge to Corey. He knows what he's doing in the box. He wants to be a better defender, and he wants to play more in the outfield.”

— Manager Clint Hurdle, on left fielder Corey Dickerson

Sunday's game

at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m.

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, Fla.

Blue Jays starter: RHP Joe Biagini

Pirates starter: RHP Clay Holmes