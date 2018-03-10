Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Braves 15, Pirates 1; Orioles 13, Pirates 5

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Saturday's results

BRAVES 15, PIRATES 1

Fourth-inning failure: Trevor Williams pitched three nearly spotless innings — no hits, no walks — but he allowed three runs in the fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. walked and scored on Johan Camargo's double. Dustin Peterson hit a two-out homer to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Keeping it going: Jordy Mercer's first home run of the spring gave the Pirates a homer in eight consecutive games.

Little bit of everything: Jordan Milbrath gave up a single, two walks and five runs (four earned), committed a throwing error and hit a batter in the ninth inning.

ORIOLES 13, PIRATES 5

Hot bat: Starling Marte was 2 for 3 with a triple, and he has reached base safely in all seven of his games. He is 10 for 18.

Back in business: Austin Meadows, recovering from an injury-plagued 2017, had a single and an RBI and is 7 for 17.

He said it ...

“There is an edge to Corey. He knows what he's doing in the box. He wants to be a better defender, and he wants to play more in the outfield.”

— Manager Clint Hurdle, on left fielder Corey Dickerson

Sunday's game

at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m.

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, Fla.

Blue Jays starter: RHP Joe Biagini

Pirates starter: RHP Clay Holmes

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer watches his solo home run against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer watches his solo home run against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Trevor Williams on the mound during the fourth inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Trevor Williams on the mound during the fourth inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with fans during a game against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with fans during a game against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer jokes with Braves catcher Chris Stewart at second base during their game Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer jokes with Braves catcher Chris Stewart at second base during their game Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is hit by a pitch during a game against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is hit by a pitch during a game against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
