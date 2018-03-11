Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Blue Jays 0

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Clay Holmes delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Clay Holmes delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates pitcher Casey Sadler delivers to the plate against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Casey Sadler delivers to the plate against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier hits an opposite field home run against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier hits an opposite field home run against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates shortstop Kevin Kramer tags out the Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar on a caught stealing at second base during their game Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Kevin Kramer tags out the Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar on a caught stealing at second base during their game Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco rounds the bases past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco rounds the bases past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.

Updated 21 minutes ago

MONDAY'S GAME

vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Orioles starter: RHP Dylan Bundy

Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Pirates 5, Blue Jays 0

Bouncing back: Starting pitcher Clay Holmes (2-0) showed marked improvement over his most recent start, giving up one hit, no walks and no runs in three innings. Four days earlier — also in Dunedin — he allowed three hits and three runs in an inning.

Bullpen boost: Five relief pitchers allowed only four hits and two walks over the final six innings. In order of appearance, they are: Casey Sadler, Damien Magnifico, Jack Leathersich, John Stilson and Brett McKinney.

Remember him?: Former Pirates first-round draft choice Reese McGuire (2013), who was traded to the Blue Jays in the Francisco Liriano deal and near the bottom of Toronto's depth chart at catcher, started and was 0 for 2, stranding three runners.

he said it

“I was getting ahead of batters and they were putting the ball on the ground, which is what I do.”

— Holmes, on getting six groundball outs of nine. He lost one when third baseman Jose Osuna booted a grounder.

