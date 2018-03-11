Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Blue Jays 0
Updated 21 minutes ago
MONDAY'S GAME
vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Orioles starter: RHP Dylan Bundy
Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Pirates 5, Blue Jays 0
Bouncing back: Starting pitcher Clay Holmes (2-0) showed marked improvement over his most recent start, giving up one hit, no walks and no runs in three innings. Four days earlier — also in Dunedin — he allowed three hits and three runs in an inning.
Bullpen boost: Five relief pitchers allowed only four hits and two walks over the final six innings. In order of appearance, they are: Casey Sadler, Damien Magnifico, Jack Leathersich, John Stilson and Brett McKinney.
Remember him?: Former Pirates first-round draft choice Reese McGuire (2013), who was traded to the Blue Jays in the Francisco Liriano deal and near the bottom of Toronto's depth chart at catcher, started and was 0 for 2, stranding three runners.
he said it
“I was getting ahead of batters and they were putting the ball on the ground, which is what I do.”
— Holmes, on getting six groundball outs of nine. He lost one when third baseman Jose Osuna booted a grounder.