Spring training breakdown: Orioles 8, Pirates 5

MONDAY's result

Orioles 8, PIRATES 5

Fill-in start: In advance of an off day Tuesday — the second and final one of the 42-day spring — Alex McRae started in place of Tyler Glasnow (flu-like symptoms). McRae, who was 18-11 over the past two seasons at Altoona, threw three scoreless innings, with a walk and two strikeouts.

Never mind: The Orioles did most of the damage to Dovydas Neverauskas, who allowed four hits, a walk and five runs (four earned).

Strong coffee: Gregory Polanco, DH for the day, followed up his Sunday home run, with a double and single in two at-bats to raise his spring average to .364.

he said it ...

“He's got a good feel for hitting and he's very cerebral. He has some knowledge as well.”

— Clint Hurdle, on third baseman Colin Moran, who was 2 for 4 and is hitting .379.

WEDNESDAY's game

vs. Rays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Rays starter RHP Yonny Chirinos

Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova