Spring training breakdown: Orioles 8, Pirates 5
Updated 9 hours ago
MONDAY's result
Orioles 8, PIRATES 5
Fill-in start: In advance of an off day Tuesday — the second and final one of the 42-day spring — Alex McRae started in place of Tyler Glasnow (flu-like symptoms). McRae, who was 18-11 over the past two seasons at Altoona, threw three scoreless innings, with a walk and two strikeouts.
Never mind: The Orioles did most of the damage to Dovydas Neverauskas, who allowed four hits, a walk and five runs (four earned).
Strong coffee: Gregory Polanco, DH for the day, followed up his Sunday home run, with a double and single in two at-bats to raise his spring average to .364.
he said it ...
“He's got a good feel for hitting and he's very cerebral. He has some knowledge as well.”
— Clint Hurdle, on third baseman Colin Moran, who was 2 for 4 and is hitting .379.
WEDNESDAY's game
vs. Rays
1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Rays starter RHP Yonny Chirinos
Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova