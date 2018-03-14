Spring training breakdown: Rays 9, Pirates 3
WEDNESDAY's result
RAYS 9, PIRATES 3
Kingham struggles: Nick Kingham struck out the first batter, but then allowed a home run, single, walk, stolen base and double. Don't forget Elias Diaz's throwing error, and it added up to four runs by the Rays in the inning.
Hot on the corner: Eric Wood hit his first home run of the spring after he replaced third baseman David Freese, who made a diving stop of a ground ball in the third to get Johnny Field.
Not much offense: Josh Bell was the only Pirates player with multiple hits — two singles.
he said it ...
“Hopefully, each player holds himself to some sort of high standard and we attack each day like that. Overall, if we play as a team and attack that personally, we'll have success.”
— Corey Dickerson, Pirates left fielder, on expectations
today's game
at New York Yankees
1:05 p.m.
George M. Steinbrenner Field,
Tampa, Fla.
Yankees starter: RHP Sonny Gray
Pirates starter: RHP Joe Musgrove