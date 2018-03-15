Spring training breakdown: Yankees 9, Pirates 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thursday's result

Yankees 9, Pirates 5

TOUGH OUTING: Closer Felipe Rivero walked three and gave up four runs, recording just one out in the fourth inning. However, all the runs were unearned because of an error by third baseman Colin Moran.

He's struggling: Dovydas Neverauskas pitched the eighth inning and allowed a hit, run and walk — the fourth consecutive outing that the opponent has scored against him.

Bursts of offense: The Pirates had four extra-base hits — doubles by Josh Harrison and Chris Bostick and home runs by Francisco Cervelli and Jose Osuna — among their six total.

He said it ...

“Spring training feels like we're here for years, but we need to fine-tune certain things, especially myself. Spring training is long, but the season is even longer, so there's really no rush to get into the season.”

— Trevor Williams, Pirates pitcher

Today's game

vs. Braves

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park,

Bradenton, Fla.

Braves starter: RHP Aaron Blair

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon