Clint Hurdle, Mike Tomlin 'compare notes' at Lecom Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. – On a chilly, breezy day more suited to the middle of football season in Pittsburgh, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin visited Lecom Park with general manager Kevin Colbert and several assistants.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made sure to clear time on his agenda to chat with Tomlin about how the two men do their jobs.

"Every year, we find some time to get together," Hurdle said. "We're cross-pollinating different things with analytics. I have questions for them during the football season and they have questions for us now we're cranking the baseball season. We're kind of comparing notes."

Always good to see friends when we're here in Florida! #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/JS6sdPZQqv — Pirates (@Pirates) March 8, 2018

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in a tweet with former Pirates Manny Sanguillen and Rennie Stennett.

Although Tomlin deals with a different squad in terms of numbers, Hurdle said, "I appreciate Mike's lens on things and the way he works with his men. How you keep it individual, how you still keep it personal when you're dealing with large groups."

Tomlin found some free time in his draft preparations after he attended Alabama's pro day Wednesday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.