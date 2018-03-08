Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Clint Hurdle, Mike Tomlin 'compare notes' at Lecom Park

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline during the Bears game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline during the Bears game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Updated 5 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – On a chilly, breezy day more suited to the middle of football season in Pittsburgh, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin visited Lecom Park with general manager Kevin Colbert and several assistants.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made sure to clear time on his agenda to chat with Tomlin about how the two men do their jobs.

"Every year, we find some time to get together," Hurdle said. "We're cross-pollinating different things with analytics. I have questions for them during the football season and they have questions for us now we're cranking the baseball season. We're kind of comparing notes."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in a tweet with former Pirates Manny Sanguillen and Rennie Stennett.

Although Tomlin deals with a different squad in terms of numbers, Hurdle said, "I appreciate Mike's lens on things and the way he works with his men. How you keep it individual, how you still keep it personal when you're dealing with large groups."

Tomlin found some free time in his draft preparations after he attended Alabama's pro day Wednesday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

