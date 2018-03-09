No 'nit-picker,' Pirates' Nick Kingham finds his sweet spot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The best pitchers know how to pinpoint pitches, slice an edge off a corner of the plate, keep the ball a centimeter off the bat's sweet spot.

Nick Kingham tried that Thursday in the first 2 1⁄ 3 innings of the Pirates' 8-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers. It didn't work so well.

He allowed five hits and walked two batters, and his fielders made four errors behind him. All of a 3-0 Pirates lead had disappeared and there was a potential fourth run in scoring position.

That's when he decided to merely rely on his natural ability and, you know, throw the ball over the plate.

“The last two batters, I said (not literally), 'Here it is. I'm sick of trying to nit-pick and finagle around the strike zone. Just put it in play and get (yourself) out.'

“That worked for me. I stuck to it, mixed the ball well, fastball early in the count, got some called strikes, some swings and misses and I just rolled with that.”

Victor Reyes, who hit .292 in AA last year, and Dominic Ficociello (.235 in 115 AAA at-bats in 2017) struck out. Rally over.

Derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2015, Kingham, 26, never has pitched in the major leagues. He started 19 games in Indianapolis last year, giving up 119 hits (eight home runs) in 113 1⁄ 3 innings, but only walking 29. His 9-6 record was accompanied by a 4.13 earned run average.

He arrived in Bradenton this year, hoping to earn a roster spot with the Pirates on opening day, but most likely destined to return to AAA.

Kingham has surrendered 10 hits and four runs (two earned) in eight spring innings. The four walks – an average of one each in alternate innings – aren't his style.

Early in the game, he fell behind hitters with the fastball, but he said the changeup was effective.

“Overall, I feel like I'm in a good spot,” he said. “I feel like I'm headed in the right direction.”

If he eventually finds himself in PNC Park this season, he might have catcher Francisco Cervelli to thank.

“He was just saying slow the game down, take a step back, take a breather, know what I know how to do and let it all play out,” Kingham said. “You have to remember to take a breath, try to control yourself and go out there and let your abilities take over.”

Asked to define his role in mentoring theyoung Pirates pitchers, he said “to catch.”

But there is so much more he can offer.

“My role is catch and be worried about them and pay attention to little details,” he said.

“I have to keep doing it. They aren't going to let me down. I won't do it, either.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.