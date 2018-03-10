Part of the return for McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds still must 'do what I can do' for Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bryan Reynolds isn't especially impressed when someone reminds him that he was part of the return in the trade that moved Andrew McCutchen – the face of the Pirates' franchise for most of this decade – from Pittsburgh to San Francisco.

But that proves Reynolds is aware of the realities of big league baseball. No one needs to tell him the Pirates' trading McCutchen was about more than the two new players joining the team.

That's not to minimize their worth, however.

Reynolds, 23, was the 59th player chosen in the 2016 First-year Player Draft. After a three-year career at Vanderbilt, he hit .312 with 10 home runs, 63 RBI, 26 doubles and nine triples last season for high-A San Jose.

By the time of the trade, he had risen to the No. 4-ranked prospect in the Giants' system, according to MLB.com. Chances are, he'll start this season in Class AA Altoona, but he offers hope for the future.

The Pirates also received Kyle Crick, a relief pitcher who's a candidate to stick with the big-league club. He limited hitters to a .191 average last season after the Giants brought him to the majors June 20.

Reynolds said he was playing catch with his dog when he got the call about the trade. It was about the last thing he expected.

“I don't think anybody wakes up every morning and thinks they're going to be traded,” he said. “It's a surprising thing. But I'm happy to be here.”

Reynolds said he called his dad with the news, starting the conversation with, “Ever been to Pittsburgh?”

“I think he kind of figured it out then.”

Reynolds already has a buddy in the Pirates' system. Vanderbilt teammate Jason Delay, a catcher, was drafted in the fourth round last year. Catcher Jacob Stallings is five years older, but he was frequently on the Vanderbilt campus, taking batting practice with his dad, former Pitt and Vandy basketball coach Kevin Stallings.

Here's an example of Reynolds' focused mindset as he settles in with his new team:

Asked if he knew the elder Stallings was fired by Pitt this week, Reynolds replied; “None of my business.”

A switch-hitter, Reynolds plays all three outfield positions -- mainly center and right -- and he said he especially likes the challenge presented at the plate.

“I like competing against the pitcher,” he said. “It's really hard. You have to lock in. Hitting is my favorite part.”

The distinction of getting traded for McCutchen is not lost on Reynolds, but he knows it's more idle chatter than anything.

“I guess it's a good thing to get traded for somebody like that,” he said, “but it's not going to move me along. I have to do what I can do.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.