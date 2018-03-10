Pirates come to contract terms with 31 pre-arbitration players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates finalized contract terms Saturday for all 31 of their players who have fewer than three years of service and are not eligible for arbitration.

The list includes several of the more prominent members of the team, including:

• First baseman Josh Bell, who hit 26 home runs last season.

• Pitcher Steven Brault, who is in the middle of a battle for a spot in the starting rotation.

• Jameson Taillon, who will start the home opener April 2.

• Trevor Williams, who started 25 games last season.

• Tyler Glasnow, also in the mix as a possible starting pitcher.

• Pitcher Chad Kuhl, who started 31 games last season.

• Outfielder Bryce Brentz, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the off-season after hitting 31 home runs in AAA.

• Catcher Elias Diaz, who appears to have locked down the backup job behind Francisco Cervelli.

• Adam Frazier, a valuable utility player and a leadoff hitter candidate.

• Colin Moran, the starter at third base after being acquired from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade.

• Pitchers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz, also acquired in the Cole trade.

• Pitcher Kyle Crick, acquired from the San Francisco Giants in the Andrew McCutchen trade.

Also on the list are Dario Agrazal, Nick Burdick, Luis Escobar, Clay Holmes, Nick Kingham, Jack Leathersich, Jordan Luplow, Austin Meadows, Jordan Milbrath, Max Moroff, Dovydas Neverauskas, Jose Osuna, Edgar Santana, A.J. Schugel, Josh Smoker, Jacob Stallings and Nik Turley.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.