Pirates game plans often go by the numbers

BRADENTON, Fla. — Every day at LECOM Park, scouts and coaches sit in a room filled with desks and computer screens and try to predict the upcoming season.

At least, bits of it at time.

The Pirates make use of analytics, which is a glorified term for scouting opponents' and your own team's tendencies.

Much of it involves looking for batters' weaknesses. For example, in an effort to get more balls on the ground, they monitor pitch types and locations. Where in the strike zone do you pitch a particular batter so he'll hit it on the ground?

The Pirates aren't the only teams looking for an edge through analytics.

“It's such an information age,” pitcher Trevor Williams said. “I swear teams know what I'm going to throw before I throw it. We know what hitters are going to swing at before they know it.”

Second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier, who was hitting .435 through Sunday, takes advantage of analytics, but he also subscribes to the (some people might say) overly simplistic see-ball-hit-ball system.

“I look at some videos on pitchers sometimes, especially if I haven't faced them,” he said. “See what the heater does, breaking ball, see how they pitch lefties. We have a chart that has percentages of first-pitch fastballs, percentage of off speed. That's about all I do and that's enough.

“I don't really dive into it too much. I worry about hitting instead, than this or that about the (pitcher).

“It comes down to seeing the ball and hitting the ball and swinging at a strike and sending the barrel (of the bat) where you want it to be.”

Williams said Pirates pitchers have not been plagued by numbers overload.

“When you get numbers overload, you start to lose the feel of baseball and you start to lose the feel of what happens during the game,” he said. “This is when you get into trouble. I don't think any of us have lost that feel.

“We have great information from guys on our staff, our front office and we use that and it has helped us.”

He said there are times when plans change, sometimes in the middle of a game, and managers, coaches and players rely on their instincts.

“There are a lot of times you just scrap your plan and you go toe-to-toe,” Williams said. “That's when baseball and competition become pure and you almost see a bare-knuckles boxing match between two teams.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.