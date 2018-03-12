Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle likes to keep Josh Harrison on the move

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Josh Harrison is more comfortable at second base than at any time in his career, but he still likes to see him play multiple positions.

“He has a comfort zone at second base now, probably more so than he ever had before,” Hurdle said. “I think (in 2016), he settled more at second base and last year we were able to move him around more.

“I, personally, think that helps him. It's a conversation that I don't know if we see it the same way. Sometimes, everybody wants a routine. He made the All-Star team the first time (2014) because he played multiple positions.

“I do think it keeps him fresh and (in) the mindset that he can go somewhere to help the team because he's a guy who wants to help the team.”

Hurdle said he has seen improvement from Harrison in turning double plays.

“The feeds to the shortstop coming across the bag have developed,” he said. “You get to see his range play out, big time, up the middle. I think it's getting a little bit better to the glove side than it was when he first went over there. The development, it's ongoing.”

Tough day

Dovydas Neverauskas pitched the fourth inning of the Pirates' 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at LECOM Park, and he was not sharp. He allowed four hits, one walk and five runs (four earned). A run scored on a passed ball by Francisco Cervelli.

“He's not repeating his delivery,” Hurdle said. “The command isn't where it needs to be to be effective, the fastball command to set up the slider, to set up the split or the changeup, whichever one he chooses to throw.”

Also, Neverauskas was behind in the count often while throwing only three first-pitch strikes to eight batters. He has allowed six earned runs in his past four innings.

Former Pirates Pedro Alvarez (double) and Alex Presley (single) were the among the Orioles who hit safety against Neverauskas.

Kontos' role defined

Hurdle said George Kontos will start the season as the eighth-inning set-up man.

In his first outing Feb. 26, Kontos allowed three hits and a run, but he hasn't allowed a hit or run in the subsequent three innings. Overall, he has seven strikeouts in 3 2⁄ 3 innings.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.