Pirates

Pirates' Josh Smoker leapt from track to diamond

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Josh Smoker works out in front of pitching coach Ray Searage in the bullpen Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Updated 16 hours ago

When he's properly warmed up and the moment is right, Pirates relief pitcher Josh Smoker said he can throw a baseball nearly 100 mph.

That's how he makes his living these days, but speed of another sort was his passion growing up. He started driving race cars as a 4-year-old, and it didn't take him long to graduate to go-karats, legend cars, late models and Bandoleros. Some of those cars go faster than 100 mph — while sliding around dirt tracks.

Smoker grew up in Calhoun, Ga., the son of an engineer “who knew the right people,” he said.

“We traveled the country, missed a lot of school, which I enjoyed. We raced as far as Canada. We were serious about it.

“When I was young, that's what I thought I was going to be doing.”

Then, something happened: Smoker grew — he's up to 6-foot-2, 255 pounds now — and his arm got stronger.

“I got too big for the cars,” he said. “I ended up sticking with baseball.”

Now, he gets paid for being fast. Racecar drivers often have to find sponsors before they can get paid.

He stopped racing at age 14 and became the Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia, helping Calhoun to a state championship.

He earned a scholarship to Clemson but was the 11th-rated pitching prospect in the 2007 draft. When the Washington Nationals picked him in the supplemental round (No. 31 overall), he turned pro and spent six seasons in the minors before he needed shoulder surgery and missed the 2013 season.

He returned in 2014, pitching in the independent Frontier League for the Rockford (Ill.) Aviators. Finally, in 2016, he reached the majors with the New York Mets, who traded him to the Pirates in January after he recorded a 5.11 ERA last season.

“I'm looking at it as a fresh start, trying to find a new leaf to turn over,” he said.

He still follows racing, and he attended the St. Petersburg Grand Prix with teammate George Kontas on Sunday.

The roar of the engines was like music to him. He needed no ear protection.

“My ears are kind of shot as it is,” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

