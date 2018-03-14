Pirates notebook: Pitcher Tyler Glasnow slated to throw Thursday after missing last start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to throw on the side Thursday to get in line for his next turn in the rotation.

He missed his Monday start with flu-like symptoms.

Schugel's rehab

Pitcher A.J. Schugel planned to play catch on flat ground Wednesday, his first throwing action since injuring his shoulder Feb. 25.

“We'll see how he responds to that and map out a nice, little calendar for him,” Tomczyk said.

Schultz's recovery

Pitcher Bo Schultz had Tommy John surgery March 29, and he said he may pitch in a game within the next two weeks.

“I've faced batters four times. I've been throwing sides since the first of January,” he said. “As far as I know, the schedule has me in spring training games in the next 10 days or so.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.