Pirates' Ivan Nova embraces mindset to pitch more inside to batters

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates call what they're doing here on the west coast of Florida spring training.

But the calendar says it's March and still winter, and the games don't start to count for two more weeks.

So, with 6,218 people in the stands at LECOM Park on Wednesday ­— a good weekday crowd, actually — Ivan Nova found it prime time to experiment.

“A lot of guys know I will throw strikes,” said Nova, who walked only 36 in 31 starts last season.

For him, putting the ball over the plate is the easy part. Against the Tampa Bay Rays, Nova wanted to challenge himself with a more difficult test.

“I want to make sure I can (throw) inside,” he said.

That mindset — coupled with a stronger body that is throwing 94 mph earlier than it usually does — could make Nova a more complete pitcher this season.

The Rays solved Nova for two doubles, a home run, three singles and three runs in five innings in a 9-3 Pirates loss. But it was not about that. In spring training, the process matters more than the results.

“They are going to get hits,” he said. “There's no doubt about it. At least, you have the mentality of what you want to do and try to execute. I want to make sure I have a good feel pitching inside to lefties and righties.

“If it's not working at that point, at least you have the mindset, ‘I tried to do this.' It didn't work out. Maybe next time it will.”

The danger with a pitcher such as Nova who throws a lot of strikes is becoming too predictable. The strike zone also can mean bat striking ball.

“Sometimes you don't feel comfortable going inside and you go away and that hurts,” he said.

The beauty of Nova's situation is that he already has been tagged the Pirates opening day starter March 29 in Detroit. There's nothing to prove here; only problems to solve.

“Once you know you have one of the first five games, you can take your time, take it step by step,” he said. “You don't want to rush it. You think about what you really need and try to go out in the game and do it.

“Maybe a game in the season, you don't do that. You go with your strengths.”

He has two more spring starts to work on complementing those strengths.

Manager Clint Hurdle seemed pleased, with the hope there's carryover into the season.

“That's one of the benefits of a veteran player who has that opportunity to work on things and not get caught up or tied to the results,” Hurdle said.

“Many times when it becomes all about the results, you don't have the freedom or the buy-in to go ahead and sacrifice pitches or runs.

“He threw the changeup really well. He threw it into right-handers as well as left-handers. He continued to work the ball into left-handers. Some came back over the plate. The curveball didn't play as well for him, so OK.

“He understands what he needs to do to become more of a complete pitcher.”

To that end, Nova said he worked harder in the offseason.

“You do the same thing you always do,” he said, “but more. If you do two, let's do five, if you can.

“You have to take care of your career. There is always somebody behind you who wants to take your spot.”

