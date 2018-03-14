Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates Joe Musgrove back from White House, plans to pitch Thursday

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Pitcher Joe Musgrove, part of the return from the Gerrit Cole trade, is scheduled to make his Pirates debut Thursday against the New York Yankees after missing most of spring training with right shoulder discomfort.

“I've been trying not to sit around and be bitter,” he said Wednesday morning after returning from the White House visit with his former Houston Astros teammates. “(I'm not doing) anything more than just taking the time to prepare extra. I've had a lot of time to get my arm in shape, the right amount of rest. I've taken advantage of that.

“My body feels pretty good right now. Hopefully, I can keep progressing.”

Musgrove, who threw two innings (31 pitches) of a minor-league game Friday, said the source of his discomfort might have been “just an impingement, a weird path in my arm. I haven't had any sensations, any symptoms since (reporting the issue at the outset of the spring).

“There was no damage on the ultra sound, not much inflammation.”

Todd Tomczyk, the Pirates' director of sports medicine, said Musgrove's situation is “not a medical issue, more of a baseball buildup.”

Musgrove said the plan calls for him to pitch three innings against the Yankees.

Tomczyk also gave a rundown on several other injured players:

Outfielder Daniel Nava

He's doing his daily rehab with the team's physical therapists and doctors and remains on a 10-12 week timetable after back surgery Feb. 27. “The surgery is trending upward and it's doing its job,” Tomczyk said.

Pitcher A.J. Schugel

He planned to play catch on flat ground Wednesday, his first throwing action since injuring his shoulder Feb. 25. “We'll see how he responds to that and map out a nice, little calendar for him,” Tomczyk said.

Pitcher Nick Burdi

Tomczyk joked that Burdi will be on “spring break” – a regularly scheduled part of the Tommy John rehab in which he will decrease the intensity and volume of his throws for five to seven days.

He had the surgery May 31, 2017, and might be ready to pitch sometime mid-summer.

“All the Tommy John literature says 14-16 months (recovery),” Tomczyk said. “That doesn't mean it's etched in stone.”

Pitcher Bo Schultz

He had Tommy John on March 29, and he said he may pitch in a game within the next two weeks.

“I've faced batters four times. I've been throwing sides since the first of January,” he said. “As far as I know, the schedule has me in spring training games in the next 10 days or so.

“I'm doing everything I can to stay on track and make sure it's as short a rehab process as possible.”

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow

He missed Monday's scheduled start with flu-like symptoms and is scheduled to throw on the side Thursday to get in line for his next turn in the rotation.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

