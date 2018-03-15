Neil Walker dons pinstripes, but he's still tied to his Pittsburgh roots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TAMPA, Fla. — For a player so tied to his hometown that he was known as the "Pittsburgh Kid," Neil Walker knows how to adapt to a changing landscape.

He signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the New York Yankees on Monday — joining his third team in two seasons after seven consecutive years as a Pirate — but he can solve what might be his biggest transitional problem merely by walking into a drug store.

The Yankees have a longstanding policy of maintaining a clean-shaven lineup. He sported just a light stubble Thursday before his new team met his old one at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

"I shaved two hours ago," he said after taking batting practice. "I may have to invest in an electric razor and keep it in my back pocket."

Walker, 32, said it was a frustrating offseason as a free agent after he hit a career-high 24 home runs, splitting time with the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. While baseball owners tapped the brakes this offseason on free-agent spending, Walker didn't have a lot of initial interest.

"It's well-documented for guys in the middle like myself," said Walker, who earned $17.2 million last season. "November and December were slow. Once it crept into January and February, it started to get a little more frustrating.

"As March rolled around, we had a general idea of what teams could potentially be interested, and the Yankees were one of them."

He spent 10 days working out at free-agent camp set up by the Major League Baseball Players Association, waiting for good news from his agent.

Yet, he was determined to carefully select his next landing spot because there may not be many more contracts in the future.

"For me, it didn't matter what was the best fit," he said. "It was what team has the best chance of winning. I wanted to be a part of that environment. I've been a part of that environment for several years.

"Once you get a taste of that, especially as a guy over 30, you don't' want to go in the opposite direction.

"At the end of the day, regardless of contractual situations, I was happy I'm in a spot that has a chance to win."

The Yankees are among the World Series favorites after the acquisition of slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins. For his part, Walker, who wasn't in the starting lineup Thursday, expects to play first, second and third base and serve as a designated hitter.

Walker said his suddenly nomadic career is a bit unusual for a player accustomed to staying in one place for so long.

"I think the first time you get traded, it's a little alarming," he said of the deal that sent him from the Pirates to the Mets after the '15 season. "After you get traded again, especially during the season, it presents new challenges and then you become numb to it."

Walker said there were a lot of places he could have gone, but the Pirates weren't one of the teams that expressed interest.

"We didn't hear from them once the entire offseason," he said.

That didn't bother him as much as some fans might think. He's too focused on hanging onto the good memories of back-to-back-to-back playoff appearances from 2013-15.

"Every time I see the guys and coaching staff, it brings back a lot of memories," said Walker, who exchanged hugs with several former teammates around the batting cage.

"We had some great times there. It's something I don't think ever leaves you, especially being there as long as I did.

"It's one of those things where I still feel part of it to a certain degree and I feel I'll always feel that way."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.