Neil Walker: Pirates were only 'a few pieces' from contending

TAMPA, Fla. — Neil Walker said the Pirates were only “a few pieces away from being a legitimate contender” during his latter years in Pittsburgh.

“Absolutely,” said Walker, now with the New York Yankees, his third team since he was traded by the Pirates to the New York Mets after the 2015 season.

“But that wasn't the direction they felt was necessary to go. We felt internally we had the pieces to go where we needed to go. But sometimes that extra starter, sometimes that extra big bat in the middle of the lineup could make a big difference.

“Not that that was a big difference because you can't really quantify that. At the end of the day, they are going to make decisions up top, and we have go with what we have.”

“You can go round and round on what could have happened and what should have happened. At the end of the day, we didn't play well enough in '13, '14, '15 to reach our goals. We played about as well as we could.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.