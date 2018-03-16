Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' promising quintet of pitchers hopes to grow together

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, March 16, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, March 9, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla.

Updated 11 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Trevor Williams didn't flinch when a reporter jokingly suggested he and his four buddies on the Pirates pitching staff might be together for 20 years.

“Yeah, that's the plan,” Williams said.

OK, but the Pirates would be satisfied with, perhaps, three solid seasons together from Williams, Chad Kuhl, Jameson Taillon, Steven Brault and Tyler Glasnow. That would mean their scouts were correct when the pitchers were drafted -- Taillon (No. 2 overall in 2010) -- or obtained in a trade (Brault from the Orioles, Williams from the Marlins).

It also would mean the Pirates have maintained faith in their young quintet into the next decade.

For the past two seasons, the quintet -- whose lockers are lined up side-by-side (plus newcomer Joe Musgrove) on one wall of the Pirates' clubhouse at LECOM Park -- have played on the same team. First in Indianapolis, they combined for a 21-20 record, led by Williams, who was 9-6 with a 2.53 earned run average. Last season in Pittsburgh, they weren't together on the Pirates for the entire season, but everybody won at least one game while compiling a 26-34 record. Kuhl and Taillon each won eight.

Nothing spectacular. Clearly, they have a lot to learn and many experiences to encounter before they can be labeled a strength of the team. Brault and Glasnow could land anywhere from the Pirates' bullpen to the starting rotation in Class AAA Indianapolis.

They range in age from the youngest (Glasnow, 24) to the oldest (Taillon, 26), so they have plenty of time.

“We have a good young team,” Williams said. “We have a lot of guys who like to play together. We have a lot of guys on the field who hate to lose.

“That's a good little algorithm to have all these guys on the field together. When you're meshing good on a team and everything is going right, it's iron sharpening iron.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me