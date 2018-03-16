Pirates' promising quintet of pitchers hopes to grow together

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Trevor Williams didn't flinch when a reporter jokingly suggested he and his four buddies on the Pirates pitching staff might be together for 20 years.

“Yeah, that's the plan,” Williams said.

OK, but the Pirates would be satisfied with, perhaps, three solid seasons together from Williams, Chad Kuhl, Jameson Taillon, Steven Brault and Tyler Glasnow. That would mean their scouts were correct when the pitchers were drafted -- Taillon (No. 2 overall in 2010) -- or obtained in a trade (Brault from the Orioles, Williams from the Marlins).

It also would mean the Pirates have maintained faith in their young quintet into the next decade.

For the past two seasons, the quintet -- whose lockers are lined up side-by-side (plus newcomer Joe Musgrove) on one wall of the Pirates' clubhouse at LECOM Park -- have played on the same team. First in Indianapolis, they combined for a 21-20 record, led by Williams, who was 9-6 with a 2.53 earned run average. Last season in Pittsburgh, they weren't together on the Pirates for the entire season, but everybody won at least one game while compiling a 26-34 record. Kuhl and Taillon each won eight.

Nothing spectacular. Clearly, they have a lot to learn and many experiences to encounter before they can be labeled a strength of the team. Brault and Glasnow could land anywhere from the Pirates' bullpen to the starting rotation in Class AAA Indianapolis.

They range in age from the youngest (Glasnow, 24) to the oldest (Taillon, 26), so they have plenty of time.

“We have a good young team,” Williams said. “We have a lot of guys who like to play together. We have a lot of guys on the field who hate to lose.

“That's a good little algorithm to have all these guys on the field together. When you're meshing good on a team and everything is going right, it's iron sharpening iron.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.