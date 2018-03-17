Spring training breakdown: Pirates 13, Twins 5
PIRATES 13, TWINS 5
Offensive blitz: The Pirates have scored 25 runs in the past two games, with almost completely different lineups. Among starters, only Francisco Cervelli didn't play Friday; he was the only regular who did play Saturday.
Don't forget him: Jordan Luplow, in a battle to win a spot on the bench, was 2 for 4, with a home run, double and three RBIs.
Home run bat: Sean Rodriguez's fourth home run cleared the bleachers, but he couldn't say if it was his longest at LECOM Park. “I don't try to show anybody up. I just put my head down and run,” he said.
“I try to put the right gas (in) my car. I am a Ferrari. I want to treat my car the right way.”
— Francisco Cervelli, Pirates catcher, on changing his diet to help prolong his career.
Boston Red Sox
1:05 p.m.
LECOM PARK
Bradenton, Fla.
Red Sox starter: LHP Brian Johnson
Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow
at Toronto Blue Jays
1:07 p.m.
Dunedin Stadium
Dunedin, Fla.
Blue Jays starter: LHP J.A. Happ
Pirates starter: LHP Steven Brault