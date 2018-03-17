Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 13, Twins 5

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 7:12 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

saturday's result

PIRATES 13, TWINS 5

Offensive blitz: The Pirates have scored 25 runs in the past two games, with almost completely different lineups. Among starters, only Francisco Cervelli didn't play Friday; he was the only regular who did play Saturday.

Don't forget him: Jordan Luplow, in a battle to win a spot on the bench, was 2 for 4, with a home run, double and three RBIs.

Home run bat: Sean Rodriguez's fourth home run cleared the bleachers, but he couldn't say if it was his longest at LECOM Park. “I don't try to show anybody up. I just put my head down and run,” he said.

he said it ...

“I try to put the right gas (in) my car. I am a Ferrari. I want to treat my car the right way.”

Francisco Cervelli, Pirates catcher, on changing his diet to help prolong his career.

today's gameS

Boston Red Sox

1:05 p.m.

LECOM PARK

Bradenton, Fla.

Red Sox starter: LHP Brian Johnson

Pirates starter: RHP Tyler Glasnow

at Toronto Blue Jays

1:07 p.m.

Dunedin Stadium

Dunedin, Fla.

Blue Jays starter: LHP J.A. Happ

Pirates starter: LHP Steven Brault

