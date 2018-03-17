Pirates' Steven Brault is 'off-the-wall' pitcher, podcaster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates pitcher Steven Brault used to watch Bugs Bunny cartoons at his grandmother's house, but now he's partial to "Dragon Ball Z," an animated Japanese TV series that features "villains from the darkest corners of space."

If you want to know how cartoons became a point of discussion in the Pirates' clubhouse at LECOM Park, you need to listen to Brault's weekly podcast he produces with co-star and teammate Trevor Williams.

Released every Tuesday and inspired by a Facebook Live post from Pirates Fanfest in December, they have done 11 podcasts in which they talk about almost anything.

We learn, for example, that Williams was a big "Rugrats" fans (every night at 7:30, in bed by 8). Brault, the youngest of four brothers, wasn't allowed to watch TV until he finished his homework.

Mainly, the podcasts are devoted to ranking things, such as cartoons from the late 1990s, cereals, Star Wars movies, favorite pizza toppings, fast-food joints and Olympic sports they would like to try. (Brault's a gymnastics and pommel horse guy.)

Their motto: "We rank stuff, and we're always right."

They claim listeners include Bob Nutting and Neil Huntington's son. Brault said he would like to invite Clint Hurdle to be a guest and talk about attending a Rolling Stones concert back in the day, but that sounds like a longshot.

"Steven and I usually have a lot of opportunity to talk about music (in the outfield before games)," Hurdle said. "If I get the invitation, I'll probably politely decline, and we'll move on."

Not one to be deterred, Brault likes the podcasts for how they broaden fans' view of the players.

"We want to make sure people understand we are people, not just baseball players," said Brault, who used to be part of the San Diego-based band "Street Gypsies" in which he sang and played the guitar and piano.

"We have lives outside of it. We like to do creative things. Trevor and I are both off-the-wall kind of people."

More than anything, though, Brault, 25, is one of the pillars upon which the Pirates are hoping to build their future pitching staffs. He'll make his fourth appearance of the spring Sunday in Dunedin, Fla., against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brault has made 11 starts for the Pirates the past two seasons, winning once (six scoreless innings in Milwaukee last year), losing three and allowing eight home runs in 68 innings.

Called up three times from Indianapolis last season, Brault still led the Class AAA International League with a 1.94 ERA and was named the Pirates' Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

So far this spring, he's pitched well in a small sample size of 6 2⁄3 innings, allowing five hits and a walk.

"It's cool to see the improvement I've been working for," he said.

But there might not be room in the Pirates' starting rotation. Ivan Nova and Jameson Taillon already have been tagged to pitch the opener in Detroit on March 29 and the home opener April 2 against the Minnesota Twins.

That leaves podcast buddy Williams, plus Chad Kuhl and Joe Musgrove, acquired from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, to fill out the rotation.

With three off days before mid-April, even a fifth starter might be superfluous for the first 2½ weeks.

Huntington has suggested possible bullpen duty for Brault and Tyler Glasnow.

"We still believe Steven Brault has the weapons, the intelligence, the athleticism to be a good major league starting pitcher," Huntington said. "The next step in his development may be out of the bullpen."

That would be just fine with Brault, who's never pitched regularly as a reliever at any level. He has one save since 2013 — three scoreless innings late last season against the Baltimore Orioles, his former team.

"I would like to be in the big leagues, so I'll do whatever I have to do," he said.

"It will be different. It's something I really have to nail down: coming into a game fully ready to go.

"There is that buffer period you have (as a starter). You can get it all together. As a reliever, you obviously can't do that. You just have to come in and shove immediately. That's going to be part of the growth for me."

The entertainer in him would like entering a tight game as a closer.

"I would love to have a cool song to get super-amped when I come out," he said. "That would be sick."

Of course, it also might mean giving up one of his goals — to win the Silver Slugger award that goes to the best hitter at every position.

"I want it real bad," he said. "But we get so few at-bats. Especially if I'm not starting, I'm not going to get many."

He has four singles, a double and two RBIs in 21 at-bats. Last season, he became the first Pirates left-handed pitcher in nine years to collect two hits and two RBIs in a game.

"If you cannot be a free out, that's huge," he said.

The next great conflict in Brault's life is deciding which aspect of the game is his favorite: hitting or pitching.

"I do love hitting, maybe more," he said, begrudgingly. "It's definitely close."

He attended Regis University, a Jesuit school in Denver, as a two-way player, but soon discovered scouts liked him more as a pitcher. That's OK with him, too.

"Once it was (trying to hit) lefty-pitching throwing 90 (mph) or whatever," he said, "well, it looks like I'm going to be a pitcher."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

It's Tuesday and ANOTHER #offday and you know what that means....new IMHO pod! Listen in my dudes, we got @A_Fraz12 talking about nostalgic cartoons it's good stuff! https://t.co/UZXTHSsVcx — IMHO Podcast (@PodcastIMHO) March 13, 2018