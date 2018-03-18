Top Pirates prospect Mitch Keller shows his stuff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The scene was LECOM Park on a Sunday in March. A crowd of 7,035 was enjoying the warm sun while watching the Pirates and Boston Red Sox play another in a long, nondescript line of spring training games.

In Mitch Keller's mind, however, it wasn't far removed from Game 7 of the World Series. For two innings, the Pirates' top prospect wasn't in minor league camp at Pirate City anymore.

He was pitching in a game with big league hitters, and — guess what? — he struck out three, walked no one, allowed one hit and no runs.

“I was really nervous,” said Keller, still 2½ weeks shy of his 22nd birthday. “Very anxious.

“It was a big moment for me, just getting out there and showing people what I can do. It was a really cool experience running in from the bullpen and hearing the buzz around.”

He faced seven Red Sox batters, including five nonroster invitees. Two opponents who have played in the majors — Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin — flied out to left field. Keller will file away for future reference the pitch Cole Sturgeon doubled to left-center field.

More important were the two Red Sox who took strike three with the bat on their shoulder and a third strikeout that was tipped and snared by catcher Jacob Stallings.

“I was very happy with how it went,” said Keller, who will start in Class AA Altoona, where he ended 2017 with a 3.32 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 2⁄ 3 innings. “I'll try to take that forward.”

Keller credited Stallings for “keeping me under control.”

When Stallings saw Keller was working too quickly, he strolled to the mound to slow his pace.

“He was really good at keeping me calm,” he said.

Keller has heard some people label his pitching style as effortless, but he doesn't know why.

“People have said that, but I'm trying,” he said with a smile.

He threw three pitches: fastball, curveball and changeup.

“I'm going to need (the changeup) to do well in the big leagues,” he said. “If I don't have that, it's just fastball, curveball. Having that third pitch to keep in the back of the mind is huge.”

Manager Clint Hurdle said Keller's effort was “efficient and crisp,” and giving minor league players opportunities in big league games during spring training is key to their development.

“We believe in it a lot,” he said. “We've been doing it with players since I got here.”

He remembers letting Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco tag along to a game years ago against the Red Sox in Fort Myers so David Ortiz could talk to them.

“To help them familiarize themselves with the process, the environment, the level of competition,” Hurdle said, “I do think there's a lot of benefit to it.

“In some ways, it may be the biggest game they play in. It all depends on what their mind creates.”

Keller said he was disappointed he started spring training this year at Pirates City with the minor leaguers instead of in LECOM Park with the big leaguers.

“I thought I kind of deserved it,” he said. “In this game, you learn real quick you really don't deserve much.

“I'm trying not to get too far ahead, but (my ascension to the majors) is close. Just talking with people, I'm right there. I have to hone into my craft and get everything a little bit better than it already is and be more consistent.

“I know how it's done. I just have to wait my turn.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.