Pirates notebook: Tyler Glasnow's goal 'to put a little fear in the batter'

BRADENTON, Fla. — Perhaps Tyler Glasnow's tendency to miss the plate could work in his favor. As long as he keeps his lack of control under control.

Glasnow authored his longest, best outing of the spring Sunday at LECOM Park, pitching 42⁄3 innings and allowing five hits, two walks and only one run in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He threw a wild pitch but struck out six.

The emphasis for Glasnow — and any pitcher — is to attempt to own the inside of the plate so the batter can't get comfortable.

If Glasnow can hit those spots, it might even be more effective because of his reputation for wildness.

"For a guy like me, who's not super pinpoint in complete control, it puts a little fear in the batter," he said. "Not knowing where it's going to go.

"I didn't do that the first couple outings. (Sunday), I had a lot of uncomfortable at-bats."

Glasnow, who has walked 57 in 851⁄3 innings over his past two major-league seasons, had been fighting the flu this spring and missed a start because of it. He hadn't pitched since March 7, when he walked three in 2 2⁄3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing six hits and seven runs (six earned).

"Early on, the command was better," he said of the Red Sox game. "Off-speed stuff was good. Changeup definitely could have been better."

One of the Red Sox's hits was a bunt double down the third-base line when Mitch Moreland beat the Pirates' infield shift. Another was a broken-bat flair by Mookie Betts into center field.

Was he encouraged?

"Yeah, it was a good start," he said.

Said manager Clint Hurdle said: "A lot of it was good.

"Elite pitchers can go in for strikes and go in (and) move people when they have to. That's one of the parts developing for Tyler."

Notable

Steven Brault pitched four scoreless innings Sunday in the split-squad game against the Blue Jays in Dunedin. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one.

Catcher Jacob Stallings threw out two runners and singled, with his father, former Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings, in attendance.

Different road to MLB

When outfielder Daniel Nava left Santa Clara and was trying to find employment as a baseball player, he found a unique way to stay close to the game.

He played slo-pitch softball.

"I finished college in 2006 and didn't get drafted," he said. "I tried out for a couple independent ball teams, got cut from all of them. I thought I was done playing."

Then, a friend at church invited him to join their team and have "some fun on Sundays."

Surprisingly, the velocity of the softball pitches didn't hurt his baseball skills or timing at the plate. He signed with the Boston Red Sox two years later and made it to the big leagues by 2010.

He's currently recovering from back surgery after joining the Pirates as a minor-league free agent in February.

"The harder thing is going to slo-pitch softball than actually going back and forth," he said. "You're not used to 10 mph as opposed to 95.

"I had a hard time waiting for the pitch. It only took five minutes to get to me."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.