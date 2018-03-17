Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Jameson Taillon welcomes challenge from left-handed hitters

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

Updated 2 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Jameson Taillon kept his pitches tight to the left-handers, a point of emphasis this season for the potential ace of the Pirates' staff.

Manager Clint Hurdle, who used to make his living trying to hit the tough pitchers, said he liked the late “bite” on Taillon's curveball Friday against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park.

“He had all his weapons working,” Hurdle said. “When he's got them working, right, left (hitters), it really doesn't matter.”

Taillon pointed to one other telltale sign that indicates he's almost ready for his first start April 2 against the Minnesota Twins in the PNC Park opener.

“When you stop getting sore from a buildup of innings,” he said. “I'm getting there.”

Taillon has thrown 9 23 innings to major-league hitters this spring. He's missing a reasonable number of bats – eight strikeouts – and batters have managed only four hits against him. One was a home run by the Braves' Ozzie Albies, a left-handed hitter.

All but two of the hitters Taillon faced Friday are left-handers, which pleased him. “That's something I need to work on, my out pitches to lefties.”

Taillon tries not to be too predictable for left-handers.

“If I'm a left-handed hitter, I can game plan against myself,” he said. “I'm trying to create some different looks.”

He walked two batters – also left-handers – but Hurdle said some of those calls were “questionable.”

Taillon had command of most of his pitches, throwing 11 consecutive strikes to start the game (24 of his first 28).

He hopes to pitch six innings in his next spring start, followed by a less taxing tune-up before the start of the regular season.

Taillon said his off-season training routine hasn't varied, but he pins his early success to good health and the experience and knowledge gained from 43 previous starts the past two seasons.

He's becoming a pitcher, not just a guy showing off a strong arm. He understands he must know where the ball is going.

“He was a man with a plan,” Hurdle said. “He was out there focused from his first pitch to his last pitch.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me