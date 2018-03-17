Jameson Taillon welcomes challenge from left-handed hitters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Jameson Taillon kept his pitches tight to the left-handers, a point of emphasis this season for the potential ace of the Pirates' staff.

Manager Clint Hurdle, who used to make his living trying to hit the tough pitchers, said he liked the late “bite” on Taillon's curveball Friday against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park.

“He had all his weapons working,” Hurdle said. “When he's got them working, right, left (hitters), it really doesn't matter.”

Taillon pointed to one other telltale sign that indicates he's almost ready for his first start April 2 against the Minnesota Twins in the PNC Park opener.

“When you stop getting sore from a buildup of innings,” he said. “I'm getting there.”

Taillon has thrown 9 2⁄ 3 innings to major-league hitters this spring. He's missing a reasonable number of bats – eight strikeouts – and batters have managed only four hits against him. One was a home run by the Braves' Ozzie Albies, a left-handed hitter.

All but two of the hitters Taillon faced Friday are left-handers, which pleased him. “That's something I need to work on, my out pitches to lefties.”

Taillon tries not to be too predictable for left-handers.

“If I'm a left-handed hitter, I can game plan against myself,” he said. “I'm trying to create some different looks.”

He walked two batters – also left-handers – but Hurdle said some of those calls were “questionable.”

Taillon had command of most of his pitches, throwing 11 consecutive strikes to start the game (24 of his first 28).

He hopes to pitch six innings in his next spring start, followed by a less taxing tune-up before the start of the regular season.

Taillon said his off-season training routine hasn't varied, but he pins his early success to good health and the experience and knowledge gained from 43 previous starts the past two seasons.

He's becoming a pitcher, not just a guy showing off a strong arm. He understands he must know where the ball is going.

“He was a man with a plan,” Hurdle said. “He was out there focused from his first pitch to his last pitch.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.