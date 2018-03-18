Pirates' pitcher George Kontos brings big-game experience to relief role

George Kontos knows: When the phone in the bullpen rings in or near the eighth inning, it's for him.

Kontos, claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, will be the team's setup relief pitcher, a bridge to closer Felipe Rivero. It's a role defined for him early in camp by manager Clint Hurdle.

It was previously held with some distinction by Tony Watson and Mark Melancon. Rivero can't get the save if the lead disappears and there's no save to get.

“It's great and very mind-easing to go into the season knowing when I'm going to be pitching to help myself prepare and get ready for that situation,” he said.

Kontos, one of the few truly experienced arms in the Pirates bullpen, can offer something else to his young teammates. He knows what it's like to pitch in a World Series. Only two others – Kevin Siegrist and Joe Musgrove – have stood on the mound with the entire baseball world staring. (Position players David Freese and Daniel Nava also have been in World Series.)

“There's nothing like it,” said Kontos, who allowed a home run to the Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta in the ninth inning of the Giants' 8-3 victory in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series.

“I've always been a guy who the situation has never gotten to me,” he said. “But my first time ever pitching in a World Series, there were some nerves, but it's fun.”

That game didn't produce a great result for Kontos personally, but the Giants won the game and swept the series in four games. In the weeks leading up to the World Series, he pitched seven innings combined in the NLDS and NLCS and did not allow a run in his first six outings.

The Pirates' clubhouse at LECOM Park is crowded with physically talented players, but those who master the mental part of the game are the ones who advance, Kontos said.

“There are a lot of guys in the minor leagues who have better stuff than guys in this clubhouse,” he said, “but what makes a guy at the major-league level stand apart a little bit is the experience and the mental toughness and adjusting to different situations as needed.”

Kontos, who has a career 3.00 major-league earned run average in 330 1⁄ 3 innings, will get plenty of opportunities to display his physical and mental abilities this season.

Kontos remembers the moment when the Giants won Game 4 to claim the title. Nearly six years later, he can even recall the pitch that won it.

“Javier Lopez and I were standing in the bullpen on the bench overlooking the field as we watched Sergio Romo strike Miguel Cabrera out with a two-strike fastball which he obviously wasn't expecting,” he said. “He took it looking. I remember hopping the fence. I don't remember anything until we were all in a dogpile.

“Surreal moment, running in being the last people standing in a major league season. There's no greater feeling. That's why you play the game to experience a moment like that.”

