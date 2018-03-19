Pirates notebook: Jose Osuna playing 4 corners on defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla.— Jose Osuna splits his time in spring training hanging out on the corners.

He plays left and right field and first and third base, but the pressure is less in the major leagues than it was this offseason when he played in a Venezuelan winter league.

The worst that can happen to him with the Pirates is being sent to Class AAA next week. It's different in winter ball, he said.

"If you make an error or don't hit, (fans) are waiting for you after the game.," Osuna said. "You better make the plays and play good."

Osuna went to winter ball to get reps at third base. While there, he hit .321, and he has followed with a .324 average this spring.

But manager Clint Hurdle said Osuna is the organization's best defensive first baseman.

"Everybody raves about his work at first base," he said. "He reminds me of (Andres) Galarraga (another Venezuelan first baseman) in the fact that he's a big man, but he's got quick feet and soft hands."

Hurdle has patience with Osuna at third.

"The man just picked up the glove and went over there late last season in drills," he said.

He hasn't played a regular-season game there, but the Pirates have Colin Moran and David Freese for third. There's no urgency for Osuna to learn it.

"In the outfield, if he can get there, he's going to catch it," Hurdle said. "He's only going to cover a certain amount of room, and that's not his fault."

Three gems

Osuna's home run and three slick fielding plays at first base in an 11-8 victory against the Minnesota Twins on Monday showed off his value.

He made a diving grab, a backhander and stop of a one-hopper.

"That's one of the reasons we work hard every day," Osuna said, "to catch the ball."

Bad day

Starting pitcher Nick Kingham struggled, allowing eight hits (two home runs), a walk and six runs in 32⁄3 innings.

"I need to work on working the bottom half of the zone," he said. "Hitting's hard, but they made it look easy." He wasn't totally displeased, though.

"I got a lot of called strikes on the changeup to get them off my heater," he said. "They were just a little better than me today."

Hurdle said Kingham remains an option to make a spot start if the team gets in a bind during the season.

A kicker's tale

Todd Cunningham, a nonroster outfielder hoping to get an assignment to Indiananpolis, remembers the day he disappointed his football teammates at Jacksonville (Ala.) High School.

He was the team's kicker, but he didn't get many chances to kick field goals.

"We weren't very good," he said.

But one day, coaches saw a hurricane brewing near the practice field and told the players, if Cunningham could hit a field goal from 67 yards — with the wind at his back — the team didn't have to run sprints.

"I hit the crossbar. I let down the team that day," he said.

The Pirates signed Cunningham, who turns 29 on Tuesday, as a minor league free agent after he hit .284 in Class AAA Memphis and Oklahoma City last season. He also had brief stays with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

Since Nov. 18, 2016, he has bounced among the Cardinals, Dodgers and, finally, the Pirates organizations.

Cunningham only has five hits this spring, but he made an outstanding back-to-the-infield catch in center field Saturday against the Twins.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.