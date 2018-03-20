Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Red Sox 12, Pirates 6

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:23 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a bullpen session during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a bullpen session during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 9 hours ago

Tuesday's result

RED SOX 12, PIRATES 6

Tough day: Two veteran pitchers struggled against a Red Sox lineup that produced 17 hits. Starter Joe Musgrove allowed eight hits and six runs in four innings. Relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist was a victim of three hits, a walk and four runs in 23 of an inning.

Making a case: Jordan Luplow, trying to win a spot on the Pirates' bench, hit his fourth home run of the spring. Four of his eight hits are homers.

Too late: The Pirates trailed 12-2 after seven innings before scoring two each in the eighth and ninth.

He said it ...

“I just didn't feel very consistent with my delivery. That's kind of the first speed bump of the spring.”

— Joe Musgrove, Pirates pitcher, on his rough day.

Today's game

at Minnesota Twins

6:05 p.m.

Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Fla.

Twins starter: RHP Jose Berrios

Pirates starter: RHP Trevor Williams

