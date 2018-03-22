Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Blue Jays 5, Pirates 4

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Pirates reliever Michael Feliz stands on the mound after giving up two home runs against the Blue Jays Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Thursday's result

Blue Jays 5, Pirates 4

Passing the test: Manager Clint Hurdle wanted to see Dovydas Neverauskas enter in the middle of an inning. After a home run and flyout with Chad Kuhl pitching in the sixth, Neverauskas struck out both batters for his second consecutive scoreless, hitless outing.

He might be ready: Michael Feliz struck out the side in the eighth, his fourth scoreless effort in a row.

Some good, some bad: Josh Smoker has allowed runs in his past three games. Jon Berti homered to lead off the ninth, but Smoker set the next three batters down in order.

Today's game

vs. Phillies

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Phillies starter: RHP Aaron Nola

Pirates starter: LHP Steven Brault

