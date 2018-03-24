Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 7, Rays 5

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
The Pirates' Francisco Cervelli high-fives David Freese after Cervelli hit a two-run homer off Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell during the second inning Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla.
Saturday's result

Pirates 7, Rays 5

Three hot bats: In the second inning, Josh Bell doubled to left field, his second in two days. Designated hitter David Freese followed with an RBI single, and Francisco Cervelli hit his third home run of the spring. Freese also doubled in the fourth and has hit safely in four of his past five games. Cervelli has 12 hits in his past 25 at-bats.

On the other hand: Cervelli threw a ball into center field while trying to throw out Kevin Kiermaier on a stolen-base attempt. Cervelli also allowed a pop foul to drop.

Tiebreaker: Will Craig, the Pirates' 2016 first-round draft choice from Wake Forest, homered on the first pitch of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie. TODAY's game

Sunday's game

at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m.

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, Fla.

Blue Jays starter: RHP Marco Estrada

Pirates starter: RHP Joe Musgrove

