Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 11, Twins 8

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit a home run right-handed against the Twins on Monday.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit a home run right-handed against the Twins on Monday.

Updated 4 hours ago

Big comeback: The Pirates trailed 6-2 after four innings but scored three in the fifth, two in the seventh and four in the eighth to break a 7-7 tie. Chris Bostick homered in seventh and added a two-run single in the eighth.

The right way: Designated hitter Josh Bell hit a home run to deep center field while batting right-handed. That's two in four games right-handed for the switch-hitter.

Back-sliding: After a good start to the spring, relief pitcher Josh Smoker has regressed. He allowed three hits, two walks and an unearned run in 1 23 innings. He also pitched 1 23 innings Friday and gave up four hits, a walk and three runs.

today's game

at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Fla.

Red Sox starter: LHP David Price

Pirates starter: RHP Joe Musgrove

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me