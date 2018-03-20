Pirates' Josh Bell doesn't pick sides in clutch situations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Pirates first baseman Josh Bell is a switch-hitter who says he's a natural right-hander. And if you saw his past two home runs, you would understand why he says that.

“He clobbered them,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of home runs Bell hit from the right side against the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins the past four days.

Chiseled like a statue at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Bell appears poised to drop anchor in the No. 4 cleanup position of the Pirates' lineup -- batting left or right.

Bell has been a switch-hitter since the age of 5 when his father taught him to hit from both sides of the plate. Of course, switch-hitters are rare at that age, but he thought nothing of it until his ambidextrous skill -- and incredible overall athleticism -- started setting him apart from other players in high school.

Not long after that, in 2011, he was drafted directly out of high school by the Pirates, who ignored his pledge to go to the University of Texas and stole him in the second round.

(Bob Nutting and Neil Huntington get criticized for a lot that they do and don't do as owner and general manager of the Pirates, but deciding to lure Bell to their organization with a $5 million signing bonus might be their best move since drafting Andrew McCutchen.)

Anyway, Bell hit for a better average (.259 to .242) and for more power (18 to 8) last year as a left-hander, but it's a skewed sample size.

There are more right-handed pitchers than left-handers, so he batted more than three times more from the left side.

From the left side, he hit a home run every 23.3 at-bats; the frequency rises to 1 in 16 as a right-hander.

Still, he says, “If I took a home run derby, I would bat lefty.”

The stat that highlights Bell's most redeeming quality is his .301 batting average last season with runners in scoring position. (It fell all the way to .233 with the bases empty.)

Bell's explanation for his clutch hits: Staying cool.

“Try to control what you can control, not freak out in the moment, take a deep breath, realize you still have a job to do and don't put so much pressure on yourself,” he said. “If I'm hard-headed and stick to a certain approach, then I have success more times than not.

“If I'm going up there just trying to end the game with one swing and put the whole team on my back, I'm not going to do well.”

He also downplays his status as a clutch hitter.

“I'm sure for every walk off (hit) I have, I've definitely ended the game with a groundball double play.”

For the record, his only walkoff hit in a 204-game career is a home run last July against Seung Hwan Oh of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.