Pirates send 11 to minor league camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. – On the day the Pirates sent 11 players to their minor-league camp, general manager Neal Huntington raised the possibility of keeping 13 pitchers when the season begins March 29 in Detroit.

“We go from three off days in a very short period of time to multiple times where we have 10-plus games in April as we roll into May,” he said.

There are 37 players remaining with the major league club at LECOM Park for the final eight games of spring training, including a trip to Fort Myers on Tuesday for a game against the Boston Red Sox.

Among those re-assigned was outfielder Todd Cunningham, who's been with five MLB organizations. He got the news Tuesday on his 29th birthday.

“Happy birthday, huh?” he said, with a slight smile.

“It's all right. It's part of it. When you have a birthday right in the middle of camp, things can happen.”

When he heard the TV announcers had mistakenly said Monday was his birthday during the telecast of the Twins game, Cunninghan said, “Maybe they knew I was getting cut (Tuesday) so they had to get it in.”

Chris Bostick, who can play the infield and outfield, didn't leave before making an impact. He homered Monday against the Twins.

“Not bad,” he said while packing his gear.

Bostick played in 20 games for the Pirates last season, getting eight hits (two doubles) in 27 at-bats.

Bostick, pitcher Nick Kingham and infielder Max Moroff, who are members of the 40-man roster, were added to the Indianapolis roster.

Manager Clint Hurdle and Huntington have said Kingham remains in the Pirates' plans as a possible spot starter in the majors.

Moroff batted .200 in 56 games with the Pirates last season.

Others re-assigned include pitchers Brett McKinney, Casey Sadler and John Stilson, infielders Pablo Reyes, Erich Weiss and Eric Wood and catcher Jackson Williams.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.