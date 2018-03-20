Pirates' Neal Huntington says taking 13 pitchers north is a possibility

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — On the day the Pirates sent 11 players to their minor-league camp, general manager Neal Huntington raised the possibility of keeping 13 pitchers when the season begins March 29 in Detroit.

His reasoning is simple, but the potential ramifications are not: There figures to be a greater need for arms than bats early in the season.

Yet, that thinking — if put into operation — also shortens the bench to Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez, David Freese and catcher Elias Diaz. Normally, that could be a problem but perhaps not in this case.

Frazier, Rodriguez and Freese can play multiple positions. Frazier can back up second base, shortstop (if necessary) and the starting outfielders. Freese can play first and third. Rodriguez, as Huntington pointed out, can play “everywhere on the field, except pitch and catch, and I hope we don't have to see him catch, but I'm sure he'd handle that fine as well.”

It complicates another situation, opening questions about what might happen to Jose Osuna, Bryce Brentz and Jordan Luplow, who hit his fourth home run of the spring Tuesday, a shot against the Boston Red Sox's David Price.

But Huntington's initial concern is having enough pitching options for manager Clint Hurdle through the first month of the season and beyond.

“We go from three off days in a very short period of time to multiple times where we have 10-plus games in a row in April as we roll into May,” Huntington said.

After the Pirates go to Chicago for the Cubs' home opener April 9, they play 25 games in 26 days. That's a lot of innings that need to be covered.

These days, starting pitchers often don't work into the seventh inning, which attaches increased importance to the bullpen.

Hurdle said George Kontos will be the eighth-inning setup pitcher for closer Felipe Rivero. Plus, Huntington pointed to Michael Feliz (part of the return from the Houston Astros for Gerrit Cole) as an option in later-inning, high-leverage situations.

Mix in the fact that Tyler Glasnow and Steven Brault, who appear to be blocked from the Pirates' initial four- and five-man starting rotations, could move to the bullpen.

“Our relievers have tended (in the past) to have a little bit of challenge getting into that second inning,” Huntington said. “We talked about wanting multiple innings out of our bullpen. Brault and Glasnow, if they're not in the rotation, can provide that.”

But as starters their entire careers, are they conditioned to pitch on consecutive days or three times in four days — not unusual requirements for relief pitchers?

Bottom line: An extra arm or two over a long stretch of games wouldn't hurt.

“Given the depth of the arms and given the quality,” Huntington said.

Still, the Pirates don't want to carry 13 pitchers longer than necessary. Changes will be made, possibly as soon as the home opener April 1. Hurdle will need pinch-hitters, too, and that's where a decision to keep Osuna, Luplow or Brentz must be made.

Osuna, who has hit four home runs this spring, brings the most value as the organization's best defensive first baseman with the ability not to embarrass himself in the outfield. He could start the season in the minors but return in a short span of time.

“We may fluctuate between 12 and 13 and 13 and 12 (pitchers),” Huntington said. “The opening day roster may change very quickly. It's not going to be the same on May 1.”

But what about Brentz, who was acquired from the Red Sox with the intention of improving the Pirates' bench? He is out of options and can't be shipped to the minors without passing through waivers. Plus, he has followed his 31-home run effort last season in Class AAA Pawtucket with only one home run in 16 spring games.

The Pirates could risk losing him to a waiver claim, or look for a trade partner. Is there time for Brentz over the final seven games of the spring?

“We want players to make the decisions for us because of how they play,” Huntington said. “We don't want tiebreakers (to decide roster spots), and out-of-options status is a tiebreaker.

“We still like (Brentz's) power. But with the camp Osuna is having and the ability to play third, first, right and with the spring Jordan is starting to have — he struggled a little bit early, but is now showing the signs we've seen — we are going to have an interesting decision.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.