Pirates' Trevor Williams warms up for his second season with eight-strikeout effort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The night was cool, but the sun ruled the night, messing with rightfielder Gregory Polanco, who let two fly balls drop during the Pirates' 3-1 loss Wednesday to the Minnesota Twins at the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

Starting pitcher Trevor Williams didn't mind that so much.

"It's the sun," he said. "It's that ball of fire you can't do anything about."

Perhaps the sun helped him in other areas.

"Does it help with my strikeout number and turn the hitters' eyes white? Sure."

That explanation is as good as any for how Williams struck out eight batters, but still allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The most he's ever struck out in a regular-season game in the majors is seven.

Asked if Pirates fans will start thinking that he's turned into a strikeout pitcher this spring, Williams said, "They can think that if they want. I really didn't have a lot of swings and misses in spring so far."

But he forced several of what he called "weird swings … and weak contact" in his penultimate spring training outing.

Williams said all four pitches were working for him, which pleased pitching coach Ray Searage, who earlier in the day said, "Willy has got to be able to use all four pitches and hit all four corners of the strike zone."

Williams labeled his performance "extremely inefficient," because he threw 97 pitches in less than six innings.

But that doesn't matter as much as his mindset while throwing those pitches.

Williams understands and respects what type of pitcher he has become and what he can accomplish in his second full season.

"I know I'm not a flashy guy, sexy pitcher with premium stuff," he said, "but my confidence and my ability to compete is what's helping me and will help me for the rest of my career," he said.

Few outside of the team expect much from the Pirates' young pitching staff. But there is a belief circulating through the clubhouse.

"We are all very confident guys," Williams said. "We are very confident we can surprise some people with our abilities, But Ray believe it more.

"He's not a guy who's going to blow smoke. He's going to get on you when he needs to get on you and he's going to let you know what you need to hear.

"He's the happiest guy on the bench when you have a good outing and he's the first guy to ream you when you did something wrong.

"That's one of those things that has made him successful and why he's been around for so long and why so many people enjoy playing with him."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.