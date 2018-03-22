Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle pleased with Felipe Rivero despite runs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Felipe Rivero gave up back-to-back hits to the sons of former major leaguers Thursday night, and the result was the Pirates' 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single to third base, and Bo Bichette, son of Dante, followed with a home run.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, however, was quick to label Rivero's effort "the best outing he had all spring."

"The velocity was the best it's been, the slider the sharpest it's been," he said. "The fastball came out of his hands the best it has all spring.

"A ball we had to put away for an out (at third base) and a wind-blown home run off the foul pole. That's the difference in lens when you watch these things."

After the homer, Rivero ended the inning with two groundouts and a strikeout.

Notable

Chad Kuhl struck out five in 51⁄3 innings, pitching consistently in the mid-90 mph range and going to only two three-ball counts. ... Colin Moran was 3 for 5 with three singles. ... Earlier in the day, Jameson Taillon, who is scheduled to pitch the home opener April 2, threw 96 pitches in 52⁄3 innings of a minor league game at Pirate City. ... Bo Schultz threw 12 pitches in his recovery from March 2017 Tommy John surgery.

A minor idea

Tyler Glasnow said he would be OK with the new minor league rule putting a runner on second base to start extra innings — if he was in the minor leagues.

"As a minor-leaguer, I think it's great," he said. "You travel so much, I'd rather have the games just get over with, not go into the 16th inning.

"I think that's where it's probably going to stay. I think it's probably a good idea for travel and how terrible the bus rides are.

"Big leagues, I think that's really stupid."

The rule is designed to reduce pitching shortages in subsequent games and end the need to use position players as pitchers.

He said it

Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage on the new MLB rule limiting mound visits to six per game: "We'll make it work, you know? We got bigger fish to fry than worrying about six mound visits."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.