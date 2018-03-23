Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle believes in all analytics, even the 'human' kind

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is one of the game's leading proponents of analytics. He said his desk is littered with papers and printouts that break down his team in a variety of ways."I try to make myself use everything that's available and then filter it down," he said.

He reads and studies everything the front office's analygtics people give him, but he also believes in what he calls "human analytics that we can't put a gauge on."What does he mean?"You watch a guy's demeanor," he said. "You watch his body language after outs. You watch his body language when he's doing well.

"My favorite part of the day is getting out there in the game because nobody can mess with you. It's my best three hours of the day, back in the vacuum where you're watching the game."

Searage believes in Kuhl

Pitching coach Ray Searage said Chad Kuhl doesn't know how good he is.

"I hope he's right," Kuhl said. "He preaches that, especially when I throw my bullpen (practice session) and something's clickng."

Kuhl consistently was throwing in the mid-90s Thursday night when he struck out five in 51⁄3 innings in a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

He only allowed one run after giving up 14 in his past three outings. Kuhl said he wasn't tiring when he left the game, and he threw additional pitches in the cage after he came off the field.

Dialed in

Colin Moran, whose productivity at third base will be a key to the season, was 3 for 5, including two singles the opposite way into left-center and left field.

"When you think you got him figured out," Hurdle said, "he smokes a line drive into left field. It's not something I saw coming. I'm just going to continue to watch and take notes."

Of Moran's 16 hits this spring, 13 are singles.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.