Pirates notebook: Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl will pitch 2nd, 3rd games in Detroit
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made it official Friday. As expected, Trevor Williams will pitch the second game of the season March 31 in Detroit, followed by Chad Kuhl the next day.
Hurdle already said Ivan Nova would pitch in the season opener Thursday against the Tigers at Comerica Park, with Jameson Taillon getting the home opener honors April 2.
Beyond that, Hurdle said Joe Musgrove, who was acquired from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, will pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. That series is scheduled to start April 5.
Nava's back
Outfielder Daniel Nava, who was released earlier this week while rehabbing from back surgery, was re-signed to a minor-league contract.
