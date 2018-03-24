Luplow shipped to minors, but Huntington has more decisions to make

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Outfielder Jordan Luplow is gone, but that's only the beginning of the decisions facing Pirates general manager Neal Huntington.

Luplow was one of four players trimmed Saturday from the Pirates' major league roster, giving them 33 active players – eight more than they can carry into Detroit on Thursday for the regular-season opener.

Also sent to the minors were Jacob Stallings, still the organization's No. 3 catcher behind Francisco Cervelli and Elias Diaz, and pitchers Tyler Jones and Richard Rodriguez. All four are expected to start the season in Indianapolis.

Huntington figures to be busy over the next four days, but the decision that will have the biggest impact is this: Do the Pirates carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players or the opposite?

Even with Luplow out of the competition for now, reserve outfielders Jose Osuna and Bryce Brentz are eagerly waiting for an answer.

"If we go 13," Huntington said, "neither of those guys makes the club and we'll have some decisions to make."

That would leave the Pirates with a bench of Adam Frazier, David Freese, Sean Rodriguez and Diaz. If they opt for 12 pitchers, either Brentz or Osuna won't come north. Osuna has the added value of being able to play the infield and outfield.

The decision that impacted Luplow the most was the Feb. 22 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that immediately thrust Corey Dickerson into the starting lineup in left field.

"(Luplow) is in that tough spot that we like him so much that we want him to continue to play and continue to develop," Huntington said. "We told him we see him as a quality major league outfielder for years to come."

Last year, Luplow, who hit 23 home runs between Altoona and Indianapolis, was brought to Pittsburgh after only 160 plate appearances in AAA. "That's quick for us," Huntington said.

"We reminded him where he was a year ago and that was in minor league camp. He came over (to LECOM Park), and (first base coach) Kimera Bartee remembered the at-bat where he turned (Boston Red Sox ace ) Chris Sale around and opened some eyes.

"A year later to be one of the last send-outs out of major league camp, it's exciting to think about what the next steps are for him."

Elsewhere on the roster, the Pirates are mulling the fates of two relief pitchers -- veteran left-hander Kevin Siegrist and right-hander Jordan Milbrath, a Rule 5 pickup from the Cleveland Indians.

Siegrist, who was signed to a minor league contract Feb. 24, pitched four seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-2016) before a forearm strain and spinal sprain forced his exit last year.

This spring, he's pitched an inning at a time (total, 4 2/3), with only one walk. Two of his four outings were scoreless and hitless, and he'll get another shot Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I'm getting there, for sure," he said. "I feel healthy. That's the main thing."

Siegrist, 28, doesn't know if he'll go north with the Pirates, but he's approaching the final days of spring training with confidence.

"It's one thing that you'd like to know a little bit in advance, but I don't know how they're making their decisions. If I stay healthy, I know I can pitch in the league."

Huntington gave no indication of Siegrist's future.

"(We're) just working through how ready he's going to be on opening day to help the major league team," he said. "Or, is there some more time that he and we would benefit from, potentially in AAA, as he continues to build arm strength?

"The results have been solid. The fastball played a tick better (Friday) than it has so far. Obviously, he's not where he was velocity wise even last year at this point in time."

Milbrath, 26, never has pitched above Class AA. If the Pirates decide not to put him on the major league roster, he must be offered back to the Indians. If the Indians decline, Milbrath must clear waivers before he could return to the Pirates.

"We like what we've seen, a couple tough outings," Huntington said, "but better these past couple of outings (two hits, one walk in three innings).

"You see the power sink, you see the velocity, you still see the inconsistency in the release point which is to be expected for a guy coming out of AA."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.