Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage keeps communication open with young staff

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pitching coach Ray Searage didn't always cover his mouth when he went to the mound to talk to his pitcher.

Like the young Pirates he mentors daily, he learned the hard way.

“If I don't have my hand over my mouth, I'm not giving out any kind of like, ‘Throw first-pitch fastball away,' ” he said. “I ain't doing that. They found that out in Baltimore, and the next pitch, the guy went, ‘Whack.'

“From then on, I went here,” he said, covering his mouth. “They got cameras everywhere.”He still gets his message across.

“I yell at them behind my hand,” he said, with a smile.

Actually, the hand doesn't matter. The words can cut through anything, and they almost always hit their mark. In fact, they go both ways.

“You can bounce some things off of him,” said relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist, who is in his first spring training with Searage and the Pirates. “He'll give you an honest opinion.”

A true test of Searage's value and the respect the team has for him is he was the interim pitching coach when Clint Hurdle hired him permanently nine days after he was named manager in 2010. Searage recently signed a contract extension that ties him to the team through 2019.

Searage is a baseball lifer, having pitched seven seasons for four teams during his 41-year career. He compiled an earned run average of 3.50 but was traded four times.

He appeared in 254 games, with an 11-13 record, 11 saves (first one came at Three Rivers Stadium in 1981 when he was pitching for the New York Mets) and only three errors.

He has a lifetime batting average of .333, singling in his first plate appearance in 1981, but he batted only two more times.

He has been a pitching coach almost without interruption since 1994 in 10 locations, but he's best known for guiding Pirates reclamation projects such as Francisco Liriano.

With the Chicago White Sox in 2012, Liriano had a 5.40 earned run average. With Searage in '13, his ERA fell to 3.02 with 16 victories and Liriano was named the comeback player of the year.

Searage's current project is a young Pirates starting rotation that includes 25-year-olds Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl and Joe Musgrove; Jameson Taillon, 26; and the old man of the group, Ivan Nova, 31, who will start the season Thursday in Detroit.

Searage will be 63 on May 1, but the age difference doesn't matter.

“I can talk to one and be different to another guy, but the message or the foundation is still the same,” he said. “They're on board. It boils down to we have to go out and do it. We have the want-to, so that's a good thing. We can do it, so, that's good, too. Now, we have to go do it.”

Searage is a teacher who encourages interactions among his pupils, especially the one recently between George Kontos and A.J. Schugel.

“Kontos (setup relief pitcher) started throwing the grip that Schugel uses for his changeup,” Searage said, “and his changeup was (working well).

“I'm like ‘What? What are you doing?' He goes ‘Yeah, Schugel is gonna be (mad). Now I've got a changeup just like him.'

“It was really good. He threw it the other day against a right-handed hitter who got a swing and a miss, and then he threw it again and got a little weak ground ball to first base.”

Searage's job might appear complicated, dealing with different personalities and pitchers who come from various backgrounds, but he makes it work.

“It's really a lot of fun as a coach to have a conversation with these guys,” he said. “Like Kontos, very intense. Very intense. Even when he eats eggs, he's very intense. When I get a smile out of him, that's worth more money than the bank.”

Dealing with Kuhl, who can throw 99 mph, Searage learned he needed to tame “that adrenaline animal that he's got in him.”

“When it timed up really good, you guys saw the difference,” he said.

After some rough outings this spring, Kuhl struck out five batters in 5 1⁄ 3 innings last week against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he'll start the third game of the season Sunday in Detroit.

Searage said Kuhl, who went to Delaware, didn't have the same advantage of Williams, who played at Arizona State.

“I don't mean this as disrespectful or anything like that ... but which one is going to be more competitive? The one out in Arizona, obviously. It forces you to pitch and learn how to pitch.

“Where Kuhly, all he had to do was power it by people and didn't really have the good foundation to learn how to pitch. Now he's learning that. Now he's getting it and firming up.”

Searage likes to tell Kuhl he doesn't know how good he is.

“I hope he's right,” Kuhl said. “It's really cool to have him. He sees more than the player. He sees the makeup, the man, the will to win. I think he sees that in all the starting pitchers.”

“We'll make it work. You know?” he said. “We got bigger fish to fry than worrying about six mound visits.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.