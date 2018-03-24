Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Clint Hurdle addresses Dickerson's spot in batting order, stacking lefties

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 2:24 a.m.
Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson takes batting practice with his new team Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle will have 10 names to arrange in the first batting order of the season Thursday in Detroit.Will left fielder Corey Dickerson bat leadoff, even though he has only 14 career stolen bases in five seasons?“He's done it,” said Hurdle, whose research tells him Dickerson has batted leadoff 89 times for the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays, with 18 home runs and 21 doubles among his 100 hits and a .317 on-base percentage.

“(Anthony) Rizzo (the Chicago Cubs' 30-plus home run guy) led off,” Hurdle said. “Different roles and different situations are being created every year.

“Dickerson can lead off. He's got gap power. He sees pitches. He's got a lot of components you're looking for. He very well could end up there some days.”Notice, he said “some days.” Not every day. The lineup will change several times over the course of the season.

Josh Harrison and Adam Frazier are also candidates -- maybe more realistic candidates -- to lead off. If that's the case, the top of the order will lean to the left with Gregory Polanco, Josh Bell and, perhaps, Dickerson hitting third, fourth and fifth. Frazier's left-handed bat will be somewhere near the top when he's gets a glove or is the designated hitter.

“We've never had enough (left-handers) to (stack),” Hurdle said. “We have enough now to do it. We'll look at it. There may be some days we do it that way.”With Francisco Cervelli, Colin Moran and Jordy Mercer comprising the bottom part of the lineup, Hurdle likes the depth.

“The lineup is much longer than we've ever had in the past,” he said. “I believe it's got much more play in it, more hit-ability, much more power.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

