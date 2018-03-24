Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

A new beginning for Pirates' Tyler Glasnow, final tuneup for Ivan Nova

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches in the bullpen Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, during spring training at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches in the bullpen Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, during spring training at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Orioles on March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Orioles on March 2, 2018, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova throws during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova throws during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 3, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 9 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle can't ignore what Tyler Glasnow has done this spring.

A total of 25 strikeouts in five outings, including six Saturday in his first relief outing this year, helping the Pirates defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-5, at LECOM Park.

But the reality is this: “It's spring training,” Hurdle said.

“Those are good numbers. In another three days, you're going to wipe them all out and we're going to start for real and see where we can take it.”

But here's the other reality: “It's going to help his confidence,” Hurdle said. “We believe in him.”

Glasnow's belief in himself is growing, too.

“Last year around this time, I was not so confident,” he said “It's baby steps to get back to where I am. I'm encouraged by that.”

Glasnow, who has struggled with control in the past, was in command of his pitches, with no walks — the third time this spring — no three-ball counts and five batters retired on three or fewer pitches.

Even though he's been a starter almost exclusively in his pro career, Glasnow said he has embraced his bullpen opportunity. It gets him in the big leagues after a 2-7 record and 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) last season.

“I like the quick warmup,” he said. “Once you get out there, you're not thinking about relieving or starting. You're just attacking hitters and getting out of innings.”

Glasnow didn't get a chance to enter an inning with runners on base — he opened the fourth inning — but that will come soon enough when the season begins.

He wasn't hoping for starting pitcher Ivan Nova to get in trouble, but he said he would have been comfortable if that situation arose.

“I don't think it will be too crazy of an adjustment for me,” he said. “I'd be really comfortable doing that. You're in the thick of it. For me and my personality, I'd be pretty comfortable coming in in the middle of an inning.”

Nova started in his final tuneup before opening day Thursday, when he'll face the Tigers in Detroit. He threw three innings,with three strikeouts, allowing a walk, five hits and two runs.

Nova said catcher Francisco Cervelli encouraged him to make sure his sinker and four-seam fastball didn't arrive at the same speed. He accomplished that, and Hurdle said he liked Nova's changeup.

“He's thrown it more than he's ever thrown it before,” he said.

“I thought he had a very professional spring. He had a worksheet that he took great pride in accomplishing.”

“The swing on the (left-handers) was what I was looking for,” Nova said. “I had a good fastball down and in to lefties and down and away to lefties.

“I made some adjustments that I needed to do. I feel I did really well (all spring), especially today.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me