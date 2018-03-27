Time with Yankees helped prepare Pirates starter Ivan Nova for long career

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Ivan Nova takes the ball Thursday for the Pirates' opener in Detroit, he hopes it's the start of something big.

The Pirates do, too. They need a season from Nova worthy of the pitcher given the honor and responsibility that comes with starting the first game.

But it won't be the first new beginning Nova experienced at Comerica Park.

When he was called up by the New York Yankees from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 10, 2010, they were playing the Tigers in Comerica. The plan was for him to start his first game, but his flight was delayed.

Three days later — still in Detroit — he pitched two scoreless innings in relief of CC Sabathia in a 6-0 Yankees loss.

He struck out the first batter he faced — Adam Everett, looking — and got Miguel Cabrera to ground into an inning-ending force out with two runners on base. In the eighth, he retired all three batters on nine pitches. The leadoff batter was former Pirates player and Mt. Lebanon product Don Kelly, who lined out to left-center.

His second appearance was at Yankee Stadium when he replaced a struggling Mariano Rivera in a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Nova didn't know it at the time, but Rivera later had a profound effect on his career.

The games mattered to Nova, but that's not what he remembers most vividly. Before he even put on a Yankees uniform for the first time, he walked into the clubhouse of the defending World Series champions and was in awe.

“Seeing those guys,” he said. “Mariano, (Derek) Jeter, (Jorge) Posada, (Andy) Pettitte, Alex Rodriguez. Man, I can't believe I made it to the Yankees. You were just watching TV and dreaming and now you can know them as a person.”

Nova's time with the Yankees helped to shape his career and led him to the Pirates, who traded for him in 2016 and signed him to a three-year, $26 million contract prior to last season.

He said his Yankees teammates gave him some simple-but-useful advice.

“They told me one thing: ‘It's the same ball we're playing with, three strikes, three outs. Go have fun.' ”

In 2011, when Nova was winning games but falling into bad habits on the mound, Rivera pulled him aside.

“He told me, ‘If you don't do what you're supposed to do, you're going to get sent down,' ” Nova told the Wall Street Journal in 2013. “ ‘That means you're not doing everything necessary to stay. So you've got to keep doing more than what you're doing.'

“When he told me that, I couldn't even look into his eyes. You feel bad. If Mariano Rivera tells you you're going to be sent down, you're not doing something right.”

The words worked. Nova won a career-high 16 games that season and was the Yankees' No. 2 starter in the 2011 playoffs.

His other tie to the great relief pitcher came in 2013 when he pitched the first seven innings and was the losing pitcher in Rivera's final game Sept. 26, 2013, at Yankee Stadium.

Nova, 31, is the eldest of the Pirates starting pitchers — five years older than the second-oldest, Jameson Taillon — but he remembers when was a 23-year-old with the Yankees and fetched coffee for A.J. Burnett, who thanked him by putting a rubber snake in his locker.

“He was tough on me,” Nova said, smiling at the memory. “CC told him, ‘Leave the guy alone.'

“He came to see me in Philadelphia last year. The guy taught me a lot. I was really fortunate to be able to play with A.J. for a couple years.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.