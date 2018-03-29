Pirates fans share enthusiasm, skepticism on Opening Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many Pittsburgh Pirates fans woke up Thursday anticipating what was to be the team's first game of 2018.

But that excitement was tempered with skepticism and, later, a rain delay that postponed the team's Opening Day until Friday.

The Pirates traded away two stars during the offseason — pitcher Gerrit Cole and outfielder Andrew McCutchen — leaving some fans disillusioned with the team that has seen declining wins over the last two seasons. Those trades led to about 60,000 fans signing an online petition to requesting the MLB force owner Bob Nutting to sell the team.

Fans shared their excitement and pessimism for the 2018 season and cracked some jokes at the team's expense on social media Wednesday.

Opening Day! It's like Christmas morning ⚾️ Time to like the pirates for one day then be depressed when they win 60 games #LetsGoBucs — colby (@Himes_87) March 29, 2018

It's only Opening Day and I've already given up on the Pirates for 2018. — Philip Fetty (@FettyPT) March 29, 2018

Opening day ⚾️ 2018. It's always an exciting day regardless but going to be a long year if you are a #Pirates fan( 70-92 is my prediction). #LetsGoBucs — Mark A. Thomas (@CommishMThomas) March 29, 2018

It's #OpeningDay and once again, I am preparing myself as a @Pirates fan to be full of hope while trying to outrun the ghost of a limping Sid Bream from '92. #bucn #LetsGoBucs — Kevin Tressler (@kt_rexler) March 29, 2018

I know I have ripped the Pirates but I'm still a fan of them and baseball. It's finally here! #OpeningDay #LetsGoBucs — Dustin (@Dust5114) March 29, 2018

The Pirates are set to take on the Detroit Tigers Friday at 1:10 p.m. The home opener is set for Monday at 1:05 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.