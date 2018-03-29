Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday
Pirates

Pirates fans share enthusiasm, skepticism on Opening Day

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison to lead off the home opener against the Tigers on Monday, April 13, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison to lead off the home opener against the Tigers on Monday, April 13, 2015, at PNC Park.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Many Pittsburgh Pirates fans woke up Thursday anticipating what was to be the team's first game of 2018.

But that excitement was tempered with skepticism and, later, a rain delay that postponed the team's Opening Day until Friday.

The Pirates traded away two stars during the offseason — pitcher Gerrit Cole and outfielder Andrew McCutchen — leaving some fans disillusioned with the team that has seen declining wins over the last two seasons. Those trades led to about 60,000 fans signing an online petition to requesting the MLB force owner Bob Nutting to sell the team.

Fans shared their excitement and pessimism for the 2018 season and cracked some jokes at the team's expense on social media Wednesday.

The Pirates are set to take on the Detroit Tigers Friday at 1:10 p.m. The home opener is set for Monday at 1:05 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me