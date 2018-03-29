Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DETROIT — Misty rain that had been falling most of the morning forced a postponement of the Pirates' opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The game is scheduled to be played at 1:10 p.m. Friday.

The Pirates' starting rotation won't change, with Ivan Nova scheduled to pitch Friday, followed by Trevor Williams on Saturday, Chad Kuhl on Sunday and Jameson Taillon on Monday in the home opener at PNC Park.

The Pirates also put pitcher A.J. Schugel on the disabled list. Schugel left a spring training game Feb. 25 with a shoulder injury.

The postponement of the opener is the second in two years for the Tigers, whose game last year against the White Sox was rained out in Chicago.

The Tigers say people with tickets to Thursday's game will be honored Friday or can be exchanged for any other Tigers home game in the next year.

AccuWeather was calling for a 92 percent chance of rain in Detroit today with a high of 43 degrees.

Friday's offering is more palatable.

The forecasted high is 43 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

But Mother Nature could hamper the series again on Saturday, when there is a 65 percent chance of rain with windy conditions and a high of 48.