Lots of tickets still available for Pirates home opener

For many across the region, Opening Day is akin to a favorite holiday, an annual date synonymous with hope and renewal and of better weather ahead.

While the Pirates' opener was rained out Thursday (it was rescheduled for Friday in Detroit), the home opener still beckons Monday at PNC Park. And this year, the opportunity to acquire what typically is one of the hottest and hardest-to-get tickets in Pittsburgh is much more within reach.

To use a cliché, plenty of good seats remain available for the 1:10 p.m. Monday first pitch against the Minnesota Twins.

The Pirates, per policy, did not divulge exactly how many tickets are left. But using the team's official website's ticketing portal, on Thursday afternoon four seats together were available in about three dozen sections across PNC Park. Prices ranged from $40 per seat (plus fees) in the Outfield Grandstand (second deck, at the far ends down the lines) to $105 per seat for the Lower Infield Box seats in four lower-level sections behind home plate between the end of the dugouts.

Requesting a single ticket opens up roughly double the number of sections that have available seats (more than 70).

With less than 100 hours until first pitch, that would suggest a 14-year streak of Pirates home-opener sellouts is in danger of being snapped.

“We are enormously grateful for the tremendous support that we have received from our fans,” team president Frank Coonelly said in a statement released to the Tribune-Review. “We are intensely focused on providing the very best experience and value to the fans who choose to join us at PNC Park in 2018. At the same time, we are working hard every day to attract new fans and win back fans who may have been with us in the past but are still undecided as we begin the season. There are tickets available for Opening Day. We are working hard to fill PNC Park on April 2 and throughout the 2018 season. We are excited to get this 132nd season of Pirates baseball started and to see so many of our friends return to PNC Park.”

Dating to Three Rivers Stadium, 20 out of the past 21 home openers have been sellouts.

On the secondary market, the average price for an available Pirates' ticket for the home opener was $63 as of Tuesday, according to TickPick.com. That was the sixth-cheapest Opening Day average ticket available for any of the 30 Major League Baseball teams.

For basis of comparison, the MLB team closest to the Pirates — playing in a similarly sized market and with similar weather — is the Cleveland Indians. Per TickPick, the Indians had the highest average ticket price on the secondary market for Opening Day at $226.29.

Thursday afternoon on StubHub, the industry leader in reselling tickets, a group of up to three seats for Monday's game was available for $30 per ticket.

Why aren't ticket sales for the home opener brisk? Maybe because the weather could be chilly, or perhaps because some fans are giving the Pirates the cold shoulder.

The Monday forecast for Pittsburgh calls for a high of 53 degrees.

Fan angst was evident in the offseason following the January trades of ace pitcher Gerrit Cole and star outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The blowback was harsh from a small-but-vocal segment of the fanbase; some attempted to organize protests online.

The Pirates' player payroll is projected to again be less than $100 million this season, which easily would place them in the bottom fifth among MLB teams and half of what the highest-payroll teams will spend.

TickPick director of client relations Jack Slingland noted that, for example, on Thursday afternoon what his site considers “five-star” PNC Park tickets in the lower level behind home plate were going for $55 as opposed to those in the upper deck well down the left-field line, which were priced at $35.

“For the Pirates to have a lot of extra seats among what we consider some of the best seats in the house be priced so low that you can spend an extra $20 to go from the 300 level to the 100 level,” Slingland said, “is interesting to see,”

“There's not as much excitement around the team; they're not projected to make the playoffs and have one of the lower projected win totals in MLB this season. And, really, for any sport or any team, the biggest driver in demand is wins and losses. There's not as much excitement around the team this year, and that leads to lower ticket prices.”

According to vegasinsider.com, the Pirates are a 120-to-1 bet to win the World Series (19th-best odds in MLB). Their projected win total over/under is 73, a number which would be the Pirates' lowest since 2011. They went 75-87 last season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.