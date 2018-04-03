Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Four things we learned from the Pirates' first 4 games

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:31 p.m.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his RBI double during the first inning against the Twins Monday, April 2, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his RBI double during the first inning against the Twins Monday, April 2, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 1 hour ago

Maybe you haven't noticed.

Maybe you've been too busy fretting about what the Pirates did in the offseason and don't have time to pay attention to what's happening in-season.

Or maybe you looked at the standings, saw the Pirates (4-0) are one of two undefeated teams (the Washington Nationals being the other) and said, “Too early. doesn't matter.”

In any case, here are four thoughts that have surfaced during an admittedly small sample size:

What if the bullpen doesn't get better?

It sounds strange to ask that question when the bullpen already has recorded three saves, and Felipe Rivero only has two of them. But Edgar Santana, Michael Feliz and Josh Smoker have allowed more hits than innings pitched, and one of them — probably Santana — is pitching in the majors only because the Pirates wanted eight arms in the bullpen.

The original notion makes sense when it's noted that your starters can't get beyond the sixth inning, but Hurdle still is looking for that reliable relief pitcher who can get the ball to George Kontos and Rivero with a lead.

Rivero hasn't been blameless, but he saved both games of a doubleheader — something you'd expect from Elroy Face in 1960, not a modern-day reliever — and is the Pirates' best hope to remain relevant this summer.

The Pirates have allowed 20 runs in four games — 15 of them in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings.

Complicating the situation is the temporary removal of Steven Brault from the bullpen after he threw three scoreless innings in Detroit last week. Brault enters the starting rotation Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds as a replacement for Joe Musgrove (sore shoulder).

Polanco might garner respect

After Polanco's first-inning RBI double in the home opener, he walked four times, once intentionally.

That has left the No. 3 hitter in the batting order with five hits (four for extra bases) in 13 at-bats. But the critical element facing manager Clint Hurdle when he makes his lineup is writing a name after Polanco's that pitchers fear.

Over the first two games, Josh Bell followed Polanco and was 5 for 10. Then, Hurdle started to tinker, putting Polanco seventh and second in the order. He was followed by two hitters, Starling Marte and Sean Rodriguez, who totaled eight at-bats and no hits.

Hurdle hasn't asked, but keeping Polanco third and Bell fourth sounds like a good plan.

Is the defense good enough?

The analytics say yes but with an asterisk.

The Pirates committed two errors in the opener but none in the past three. Two problems come to mind, however.

Polanco has taken bad routes on two well-hit balls to right field, doing his pitchers no favors.

If Jordy Mercer's finger injury doesn't heal quickly — and Tuesday's off day might have helped — Rodriguez will start at shortstop.

Rodriguez can play every position ably, and he has only 57 errors in 11 seasons. But he has played 16 percent (161) of his 992 career games at shortstop while committing 44 percent (25) of his errors.

There isn't any concern coming from the manager's office (at least, none that can be heard). But it's for the best if Mercer's injury doesn't linger.

It takes more than 4 games to make a trend

Starting 4-0 provides a nice cushion for the tough stretch of games that starts Monday in Wrigley Field and concludes with 10 consecutive games against the St. Louis Cardinals, Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers (the last seven on the road).

But what's really important is getting the starting pitchers to throw more innings, the bullpen to cause less angst and Hurdle to keep Polanco and Bell back-to-back.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me